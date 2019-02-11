Tech verdict: What we've learned from Toro Rosso's STR14
shares
comments
Feb 11, 2019, 8:25 PM
Toro Rosso unveiled its 2019 Formula 1 challenger on Monday, with a design revealing how Red Bull's Honda alliance means there is now closer technical ties between the two teams.
The new car is still very much an evolution of last year's STR13, albeit reworked and improved for the new 2019 regulations, with the rear end supplied by Red Bull.
In this video, technical editor Jake Boxall-Legge joins Glenn Freeman to discuss the key features on the STR14 and explain just what it tells us about how Honda is shaping up for a crucial season supplying both Red Bull teams.
More Toro Rosso insights:
Next article
Previous article
From inside Mercedes: Piola explains ‘simple’ keys to F1 success
Next article
Williams: Team tie-ups "dilute" Formula 1
Load comments
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Event
|Toro Rosso Launch
|Teams
|Toro Rosso Shop Now