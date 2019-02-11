Sign in
Formula 1 / Toro Rosso Launch / Analysis

Tech verdict: What we've learned from Toro Rosso's STR14

Feb 11, 2019, 8:25 PM

Toro Rosso unveiled its 2019 Formula 1 challenger on Monday, with a design revealing how Red Bull's Honda alliance means there is now closer technical ties between the two teams. 

The new car is still very much an evolution of last year's STR13, albeit reworked and improved for the new 2019 regulations, with the rear end supplied by Red Bull.

In this video, technical editor Jake Boxall-Legge joins Glenn Freeman to discuss the key features on the STR14 and explain just what it tells us about how Honda is shaping up for a crucial season supplying both Red Bull teams.

