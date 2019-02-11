Sign in
Formula 1 / Toro Rosso Launch / Special feature

Slide view: Compare the Toro Rosso STR14 versus 2018 car

Slide view: Compare the Toro Rosso STR14 versus 2018 car
By:
Feb 11, 2019

Check out the differences between the new Scuderia Toro Rosso STR14 and the previous year’s contender. Move the slider tool below on each image…

 

 

 

 

The new Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13
Scuderia Toro Rosso STR14

Series Formula 1
Event Toro Rosso Launch
Author Charles Bradley

