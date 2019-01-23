Sign in
Main News
Formula 1 / Commentary

Karun Chandhok looks ahead to F1 2019 - video

Charles Bradley
By: Charles Bradley
1h ago

Watch ex-Formula 1 driver-turned-TV-pundit Karun Chandhok talk his way through the grand prix grid at Autosport International, and give his verdict on what to watch out for in testing and the upcoming season.

Joined by F1 Racing magazine’s executive editor Stuart Codling for their 'grid walk', Chandhok begins by talking about the upheaval at Ferrari – with the arrival of Charles Leclerc and promotion of technical director Mattia Binotto to team principal.

They then admire the flicks and bargeboards of the world championship-winning Mercedes W09, and move on to talk about the potential of Honda’s new partnership with Red Bull Racing.

Chandhok gives his verdict on which driver has the biggest chance to join the A-list in 2019, and what to expect from Robert Kubica’s comeback with Williams.

