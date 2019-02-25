Sign in
Formula 1 / Barcelona February testing II

F1 2019 testing: The answers we need from week two

The second week of 2019 pre-season Formula 1 testing at Barcelona kicks off on Tuesday, and our team is back in Barcelona and ready for the off once more.

What are the key answers that we should be looking for over the next four days of running?

Edd Straw and Scott Mitchell join Ben Anderson ahead of the start of the test to outline what they are looking to see from the teams up and down the pitlane to give us a clearer picture of how the new season is shaping up.

We have just four days of Formula 1 pre-season testing remaining and, apart from the odd filming day that might be left, this Friday is each team’s last chance to get their houses in order on track before Free Practice 1 in Melbourne.

