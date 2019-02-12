Slide view: Compare the Renault RS19 versus 2018 car
shares
comments
Check out the differences between the new Renault RS19 and the previous year’s contender. Move the slider tool below on each image…
Side view
Top view
Three-quarter view
Nose view
Front wing close-up view
Launch video
Next article
Previous article
Some F1 drivers missing approved helmets for testing
Next article
Tech verdict: Why Renault’s 2019 bid hinges on unseen F1 details
Load comments
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Event
|Renault launch
|Teams
|Renault F1 Team
|Author
|Charles Bradley
Slide view: Compare the Renault RS19 versus 2018 car
shares
comments