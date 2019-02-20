Analysing the great Mercedes mystery of F1 2019 testing so far
Formula 1 champion team Mercedes has spent testing so far near the bottom of the Barcelona timesheets. What's the story?
Is that a sign of its supreme confidence and a focus on heavily-fuelled long runs, or does it have anything to worry about?
Motorsport Network’s F1 reporter Scott Mitchell and technical consultant Gary Anderson unravel what we've learned about Mercedes so far this week.
