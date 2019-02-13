Sign in
Formula 1 / Mercedes launch / Analysis

Tech verdict: Mercedes reveals the first 'proper' 2019 car

53m ago

While lesser Formula 1 teams revealed detail-free renders and modified 2018 cars, and are struggling to be ready for shakedowns, Mercedes’ true 2019 design hit the track at Silverstone on Wednesday.

In the words of legendary technical illustrator Giorgio Piola, this is the first “proper” 2019 car to be revealed.

The W10 shows the attention to detail that has been so crucial to the team's domination of the current F1 era, as Autosport technical editor Jake Boxall-Legge highlights in his in-depth analysis of the design, also starring Glenn Freeman.

 

