Tech verdict: Take a close-up look at McLaren’s 2019 F1 car

The team finished sixth in the constructors’ championship in 2018, and will be bidding to improve on a disappointing first campaign with Renault engines in which its MCL33 failed to live up to expectations.

First impressions of McLaren's challenger suggest some of the previous car's hallmarks have been carried over, but the MCL34’s “neat and tidy design” also features plenty of parts that are new for 2019.

Technical editor Jake Boxall-Legge is your guide for a full look at the car, describing in detail how each key element works, and what the team has tried to achieve with its latest design.