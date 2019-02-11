Topic
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
From inside Mercedes: Piola explains ‘simple’ keys to F1 success
shares
comments
Feb 11, 2019, 8:05 PM
Will Mercedes be able to extend its run of Formula 1 dominance into the 2019 season? Legendary technical expert Giorgio Piola looks for clues from its recent designs.
Piola and Autosport’s technical editor Jake Boxall-Legge travel to Mercedes' F1 factory to explain how the team has remained unbeatable throughout the turbo hybrid era so far – and why the secrets to its success are actually relatively simple.
They examine the cars behind Mercedes, Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton's 2014-18 championship triumphs and assess the chances of Mercedes making it six in a row this year.
More insights:
Next article
Previous article
Slide view: Compare the Toro Rosso STR14 versus 2018 car
Next article
Tech verdict: What we've learned from Toro Rosso's STR14
Load comments
From inside Mercedes: Piola explains ‘simple’ keys to F1 success
shares
comments