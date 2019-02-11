From inside Mercedes: Piola explains ‘simple’ keys to F1 success

Piola and Autosport’s technical editor Jake Boxall-Legge travel to Mercedes' F1 factory to explain how the team has remained unbeatable throughout the turbo hybrid era so far – and why the secrets to its success are actually relatively simple.

They examine the cars behind Mercedes, Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton's 2014-18 championship triumphs and assess the chances of Mercedes making it six in a row this year.