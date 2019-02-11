Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Topic

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis

Main Photos Shop Now
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Commentary

From inside Mercedes: Piola explains ‘simple’ keys to F1 success

shares
comments
Feb 11, 2019, 8:05 PM

Will Mercedes be able to extend its run of Formula 1 dominance into the 2019 season? Legendary technical expert Giorgio Piola looks for clues from its recent designs.

Piola and Autosport’s technical editor Jake Boxall-Legge travel to Mercedes' F1 factory to explain how the team has remained unbeatable throughout the turbo hybrid era so far – and why the secrets to its success are actually relatively simple.

They examine the cars behind Mercedes, Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton's 2014-18 championship triumphs and assess the chances of Mercedes making it six in a row this year.

More insights:

Next article
Slide view: Compare the Toro Rosso STR14 versus 2018 car

Previous article

Slide view: Compare the Toro Rosso STR14 versus 2018 car

Next article

Tech verdict: What we've learned from Toro Rosso's STR14

Tech verdict: What we've learned from Toro Rosso's STR14
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Mercedes Shop Now

Red zone: trending stories

Tech verdict: Red Bull cuts Honda no slack with 2019 F1 car Red Bull Launch
Formula 1 / Analysis

Tech verdict: Red Bull cuts Honda no slack with 2019 F1 car

1h ago
First Red Bull-Honda run left Verstappen Article
Formula 1

First Red Bull-Honda run left Verstappen "smiling"

Tech verdict: Mercedes reveals the first 'proper' 2019 car Article
Formula 1

Tech verdict: Mercedes reveals the first 'proper' 2019 car

Latest videos
Red Bull cuts Honda no slack: New F1 RB15 technical analysis 11:14
Formula 1

Red Bull cuts Honda no slack: New F1 RB15 technical analysis

2h ago
Mercedes isn’t playing any games: New W10 technical analysis 12:17
Formula 1

Mercedes isn’t playing any games: New W10 technical analysis

3h ago

News in depth
Tech verdict: Red Bull cuts Honda no slack with 2019 F1 car
Formula 1

Tech verdict: Red Bull cuts Honda no slack with 2019 F1 car

Tech verdict: Mercedes reveals the first 'proper' 2019 car
Formula 1

Tech verdict: Mercedes reveals the first 'proper' 2019 car

First Red Bull-Honda run left Verstappen
Formula 1

First Red Bull-Honda run left Verstappen "smiling"

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.