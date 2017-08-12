40 more amazing images from Rainer Schlegelmilch

12/08/2017 01:54
In his 55-year career, eminent photographer Rainer W. Schlegelmilch has taken more than 600,000 photos – which now belong to the Motorsport Network. Here are some more of the best...
Polesetter Jim Clark, Lotus, John Surtees, Cooper, Jackie Stewart, BRM, and Ludovico Scarfiotti, Ferrari on the front row
Jochen Rindt in pits with his time-keeping wife Nina and Lotus team boss Colin Chapman
Ayrton Senna straps in to his Lotus cockpit
Jim Clark, Lotus 49
Alain Prost, McLaren
Le Mans: Pedro Rodriguez, Lorenzo Bandini and Mike Parkes are the first three starters
1961 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta
Fernando Alonso, Ferrari
Jackie Stewart, Matra
Matra mechanics and Jackie Stewart's wife, Helen
Ayrton Senna, McLaren
1985 Lamborghini Countach LP 5000 S QV
Denny Hulme, McLaren Ford-Cosworth
Phil Hill
A Cooper-Maserati T81
Drivers briefing
Kurt Ahrens, Brabham-Repco BT24 V8
Jack Brabham
#1 Ken Miles, is getting jumped at the start by John Whitmore's Ford #8, Mike Parkes' Ferrari #20, Jo Bonnier's Chaparral-Chevrolet #9 and Bob Bondurant's Ferrari #8
Jean Alesi, Eddie Irvine, crash
Michael Schumacher, Benetton Renault
Alessandro Nannini, Benetton
Michele Alboreto, Ferrari
#2 Jaguar XJR-9LM: Jan Lammers, Johnny Dumfries, Andy Wallace
Bertone Lamborghini Bravo
Michael Schumacher, Benetton Renault
Niki Lauda, Ferrari 312T2
Stefan Bellof with team boss Ken Tyrrell
A Renault at dusk
Ronnie Peterson, STP March
Bertone Carabo, based on Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale
Jo Siffert, Porsche
Sun trap, F1-style
Drivers briefing
Jackie Stewart
Jack Brabham, Brabham, in front of Jackie Oliver, BRM, Ronnie Peterson, March, and Henri Pescarolo, Matra
The last 'true' Le Mans start: Drivers had sprinted to their cars with Rolf Stommelen, Porsche 917, in the lead, followed by Vic Elford's and Jo Siffert's Porsche
Bruce McLaren, McLaren
Lotus drivers Jim Clark and Graham Hill with Walter Hayes, public relations executive for Ford
James Hunt
