40 more amazing images from Rainer Schlegelmilch

12/08/2017 01:54
In his 55-year career, eminent photographer Rainer W. Schlegelmilch has taken more than 600,000 photos – which now belong to the Motorsport Network. Here are some more of the best...

Polesetter Jim Clark, Lotus, John Surtees, Cooper, Jackie Stewart, BRM, and Ludovico Scarfiotti, Ferrari on the front row

1/40

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Jochen Rindt in pits with his time-keeping wife Nina and Lotus team boss Colin Chapman

2/40

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Ayrton Senna straps in to his Lotus cockpit

3/40

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Jim Clark, Lotus 49

4/40

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Alain Prost, McLaren

5/40

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Le Mans: Pedro Rodriguez, Lorenzo Bandini and Mike Parkes are the first three starters

6/40

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

1961 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta

7/40

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Fernando Alonso, Ferrari

8/40

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Jackie Stewart, Matra

9/40

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Matra mechanics and Jackie Stewart's wife, Helen

10/40

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Ayrton Senna, McLaren

11/40

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

1985 Lamborghini Countach LP 5000 S QV

12/40

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Denny Hulme, McLaren Ford-Cosworth

13/40

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Phil Hill

14/40

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

A Cooper-Maserati T81

15/40

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Drivers briefing

16/40

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Kurt Ahrens, Brabham-Repco BT24 V8

17/40

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Jack Brabham

18/40

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

#1 Ken Miles, is getting jumped at the start by John Whitmore's Ford #8, Mike Parkes' Ferrari #20, Jo Bonnier's Chaparral-Chevrolet #9 and Bob Bondurant's Ferrari #8

19/40

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Jean Alesi, Eddie Irvine, crash

20/40

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Michael Schumacher, Benetton Renault

21/40

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Alessandro Nannini, Benetton

22/40

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Michele Alboreto, Ferrari

23/40

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

#2 Jaguar XJR-9LM: Jan Lammers, Johnny Dumfries, Andy Wallace

24/40

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Bertone Lamborghini Bravo

25/40

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Michael Schumacher, Benetton Renault

26/40

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Niki Lauda, Ferrari 312T2

27/40

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Stefan Bellof with team boss Ken Tyrrell

28/40

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

A Renault at dusk

29/40

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Ronnie Peterson, STP March

30/40

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Bertone Carabo, based on Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale

31/40

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Jo Siffert, Porsche

32/40

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Sun trap, F1-style

33/40

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Drivers briefing

34/40

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Jackie Stewart

35/40

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Jack Brabham, Brabham, in front of Jackie Oliver, BRM, Ronnie Peterson, March, and Henri Pescarolo, Matra

36/40

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

The last 'true' Le Mans start: Drivers had sprinted to their cars with Rolf Stommelen, Porsche 917, in the lead, followed by Vic Elford's and Jo Siffert's Porsche

37/40

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Bruce McLaren, McLaren

38/40

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Lotus drivers Jim Clark and Graham Hill with Walter Hayes, public relations executive for Ford

39/40

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

James Hunt

40/40

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

