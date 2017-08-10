Global
30 epic photos from the lens of Rainer Schlegelmilch

By: Benjamin Vinel, Journalist
Translated by: Rainier Ehrhardt, Photo and news editor, Motorsport.com
10/08/2017 04:33
In his 55-year career, eminent photographer Rainer W. Schlegelmilch has taken more than 600,000 photos – which now belong to the Motorsport Network. Here are 30 of the best...

1962 - A classic view of Eau Rouge

1/30
1/30

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

1966 - Dan Gurney, Eagle-Climax T1G

2/30
2/30

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

1967 - Graham Hill gets ready in the pits, surrounded by his family including his wife Bette and a young Damon

3/30
3/30

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

1968 - Denny Hulme, McLaren-Cosworth M7A passes the destroyed BRM P133 of Pedro Rodriguez

4/30
4/30

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

1968 - Jo Siffert, Lotus borrows a dry visor from Graham Hill

5/30
5/30

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

1970 - Jackie Stewart passes the crashed BRM of Jackie Oliver and Ferrari of Jacky Ickx

6/30
6/30

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

1970 - Nina Rindt waits for her husband Jochen to pass the pits. He died in a crash at the Parabolica a few moments later.

7/30
7/30

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

1971 - Graham Hill, Brabham-Cosworth BT34

8/30
8/30

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

1971 - Clay Regazzoni, Ferrari

9/30
9/30

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

1972 - Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus 72

10/30
10/30

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

1973 - François Cevert, Tyrrell

11/30
11/30

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

1974 - Clay Regazzoni, Ferrari

12/30
12/30

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

1975 - Carlos Reutemann, Brabham BT44B

13/30
13/30

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

1975 - James Hunt, Hesketh Ford

14/30
14/30

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

1976 - Niki Lauda, Ferrari 312T2

15/30
15/30

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

1978 - Mario Andretti, Lotus 79

16/30
16/30

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

1981 - Gilles Villeneuve, Alan Jones

17/30
17/30

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

1982 - Didier Pironi and Gilles Villeneuve

18/30
18/30

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

1984 - Eddie Cheever, Philippe Alliot, Stefan Johansson, Jo Gartner first lap crash

19/30
19/30

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

1985 - Stefan Johansson, Ferrari

20/30
20/30

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

1986 - Alain Prost, McLaren

21/30
21/30

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

1987 - Andrea de Cesaris, Brabham, throws sparks onto Stefan Johansson, McLaren

22/30
22/30

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

1987 - Ayrton Senna, Lotus-Honda

23/30
23/30

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

1987 - The BMW motor in Andrea de Cesaris's Brabham blows up

24/30
24/30

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

1992 - Ivan Capelli, Ferrari

25/30
25/30

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

1993 - Ayrton Senna, McLaren

26/30
26/30

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

1995 - Ste Devote crash: David Coulthard, Williams-Renault, Gerhard Berger, Jean Alesi, Ferrari

27/30
27/30

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

1996 - Jacques Villeneuve, Williams

28/30
28/30

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

1999 - Michael Schumacher, Ferrari

29/30
29/30

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

2012 - Jenson Button, McLaren Mercedes

30/30
30/30

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

