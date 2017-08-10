30 epic photos from the lens of Rainer Schlegelmilch

By: Benjamin Vinel, Journalist
Translated by: Rainier Ehrhardt, Photo and news editor, Motorsport.com
10/08/2017 04:33
In his 55-year career, eminent photographer Rainer W. Schlegelmilch has taken more than 600,000 photos – which now belong to the Motorsport Network. Here are 30 of the best...
1962 - A classic view of Eau Rouge
1966 - Dan Gurney, Eagle-Climax T1G
1967 - Graham Hill gets ready in the pits, surrounded by his family including his wife Bette and a young Damon
1968 - Denny Hulme, McLaren-Cosworth M7A passes the destroyed BRM P133 of Pedro Rodriguez
1968 - Jo Siffert, Lotus borrows a dry visor from Graham Hill
1970 - Jackie Stewart passes the crashed BRM of Jackie Oliver and Ferrari of Jacky Ickx
1970 - Nina Rindt waits for her husband Jochen to pass the pits. He died in a crash at the Parabolica a few moments later.
1971 - Graham Hill, Brabham-Cosworth BT34
1971 - Clay Regazzoni, Ferrari
1972 - Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus 72
1973 - François Cevert, Tyrrell
1974 - Clay Regazzoni, Ferrari
1975 - Carlos Reutemann, Brabham BT44B
1975 - James Hunt, Hesketh Ford
1976 - Niki Lauda, Ferrari 312T2
1978 - Mario Andretti, Lotus 79
1981 - Gilles Villeneuve, Alan Jones
1982 - Didier Pironi and Gilles Villeneuve
1984 - Eddie Cheever, Philippe Alliot, Stefan Johansson, Jo Gartner first lap crash
1985 - Stefan Johansson, Ferrari
1986 - Alain Prost, McLaren
1987 - Andrea de Cesaris, Brabham, throws sparks onto Stefan Johansson, McLaren
1987 - Ayrton Senna, Lotus-Honda
1987 - The BMW motor in Andrea de Cesaris's Brabham blows up
1992 - Ivan Capelli, Ferrari
1993 - Ayrton Senna, McLaren
1995 - Ste Devote crash: David Coulthard, Williams-Renault, Gerhard Berger, Jean Alesi, Ferrari
1996 - Jacques Villeneuve, Williams
1999 - Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
2012 - Jenson Button, McLaren Mercedes
