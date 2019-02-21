Sign in
Formula 1 / Barcelona February testing / Analysis

Tech verdict: Analysing the “gambles” of the top three teams

shares
comments
By:
1h ago

Hopes are high that Red Bull-Honda will join Ferrari and Mercedes in the 2019 Formula 1 title battle.

But what approaches have the three leading teams taken in their car designs during pre-season testing at Barcelona? How do their crucial front wings and bargeboards compare? Who has taken the biggest gamble with their new chassis?

Motorsport Network's technical experts Giorgio Piola, Gary Anderson and Jake Boxall-Legge discuss the approaches of the top squads, and debate which team has made the biggest changes for 2019.

Series Formula 1
Event Barcelona February testing
Teams Ferrari Shop Now , Red Bull Racing Shop Now , Mercedes Shop Now
Author Charles Bradley

