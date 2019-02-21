Tech verdict: Analysing the “gambles” of the top three teams
shares
comments
Hopes are high that Red Bull-Honda will join Ferrari and Mercedes in the 2019 Formula 1 title battle.
But what approaches have the three leading teams taken in their car designs during pre-season testing at Barcelona? How do their crucial front wings and bargeboards compare? Who has taken the biggest gamble with their new chassis?
Motorsport Network's technical experts Giorgio Piola, Gary Anderson and Jake Boxall-Legge discuss the approaches of the top squads, and debate which team has made the biggest changes for 2019.
For more F1 testing insights:
Next article
Previous article
Hamilton’s warning shot amid Mercedes’ quiet start
Next article
Ferrari "a bit ahead" of Mercedes right now - Bottas
Load comments
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Event
|Barcelona February testing
|Teams
|Ferrari Shop Now , Red Bull Racing Shop Now , Mercedes Shop Now
|Author
|Charles Bradley