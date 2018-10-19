US GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane

Ferrari SF71H floor detail 1 / 13 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Ferrari continues to impress with its rampant development programme this year, as it arrived in Austin with a new floor that features three separate rows of vertical fins on the edge, helping to turn flow outward and improve the edge’s flow.

Ferrari SF71H bargeboard detail 2 / 13 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A revised bargeboard footplate also features on Ferrari’s development schedule for this weekend.

Ferrari SF71H bargeboard detail 3 / 13 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A more expansive view of the bargeboards in their entirety, along with a good view of the slotted splitter extension and strakes on the leading edge of the floor.

McLaren MCL33 front wing detail 4 / 13 Photo by: Giorgio Piola McLaren has modified its nosecone design for the US GP, removing the side plates that run up either side.

Sauber C37 underside of the front wing, detail 5 / 13 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A great view of the underside of Sauber’s nose and front wing, note the huge inlet on the underside of the nose which powers the ‘S’-duct.

Ferrari SF71H nose and front wings 6 / 13 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images Ferrari continues to utilise the new front wing specification first introduced in Russia.

Williams FW41 in the garage 7 / 13 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images An overview of the FW41 as the mechanics prepare the car for action.

Mercedes AMG F1 rear wing 8 / 13 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images A close up of the open-end style endplate louvres employee by Mercedes.

McLaren MCL33 bargeboards 9 / 13 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images The bargeboard and sidepod deflector region on the McLaren MCL33, which of course features the Coca-Cola logo on it this weekend as part of a new sponsorship collaboration between the two.

Mercedes AMG F1 W09 halo 10 / 13 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images The W09 outfitted with several boomerang-style winglets atop the halo. These were first seen in Singapore but remain unraced.

Red Bull Racing RB14 in the garage 11 / 13 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images A look at the Red Bull RB14 as it is constructed in the garage.

Esteban Ocon, Racing Point Force India 12 / 13 Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images Esteban Ocon looks on as his mechanics prepare his car for action.