Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis

Previous
Formula 1 / United States GP / Analysis

US GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane

US GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane
Giorgio Piola
By: Giorgio Piola
Co-author: Matthew Somerfield
1h ago

Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images bring you the Formula 1 technical updates on show in the Austin pitlane at the US GP, giving insight into the relentless development undertaken by the teams in pursuit of more performance.

Ferrari SF71H floor detail

Ferrari SF71H floor detail
1/13

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari continues to impress with its rampant development programme this year, as it arrived in Austin with a new floor that features three separate rows of vertical fins on the edge, helping to turn flow outward and improve the edge’s flow.

Ferrari SF71H bargeboard detail

Ferrari SF71H bargeboard detail
2/13

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A revised bargeboard footplate also features on Ferrari’s development schedule for this weekend.

Ferrari SF71H bargeboard detail

Ferrari SF71H bargeboard detail
3/13

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A more expansive view of the bargeboards in their entirety, along with a good view of the slotted splitter extension and strakes on the leading edge of the floor.

McLaren MCL33 front wing detail

McLaren MCL33 front wing detail
4/13

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

McLaren has modified its nosecone design for the US GP, removing the side plates that run up either side.

Sauber C37 underside of the front wing, detail

Sauber C37 underside of the front wing, detail
5/13

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A great view of the underside of Sauber’s nose and front wing, note the huge inlet on the underside of the nose which powers the ‘S’-duct.

Ferrari SF71H nose and front wings

Ferrari SF71H nose and front wings
6/13

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Ferrari continues to utilise the new front wing specification first introduced in Russia.

Williams FW41 in the garage

Williams FW41 in the garage
7/13

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

An overview of the FW41 as the mechanics prepare the car for action.

Mercedes AMG F1 rear wing

Mercedes AMG F1 rear wing
8/13

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

A close up of the open-end style endplate louvres employee by Mercedes.

McLaren MCL33 bargeboards

McLaren MCL33 bargeboards
9/13

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

The bargeboard and sidepod deflector region on the McLaren MCL33, which of course features the Coca-Cola logo on it this weekend as part of a new sponsorship collaboration between the two.

Mercedes AMG F1 W09 halo

Mercedes AMG F1 W09 halo
10/13

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

The W09 outfitted with several boomerang-style winglets atop the halo. These were first seen in Singapore but remain unraced.

Red Bull Racing RB14 in the garage

Red Bull Racing RB14 in the garage
11/13

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

A look at the Red Bull RB14 as it is constructed in the garage.

Esteban Ocon, Racing Point Force India

Esteban Ocon, Racing Point Force India
12/13

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Esteban Ocon looks on as his mechanics prepare his car for action.

Alfa Romeo Sauber C37

Alfa Romeo Sauber C37
13/13

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

Sauber’s mechanics push their car down the pitlane towards scrutineering.

 

More F1 tech stories:

 

 

Haas feels it is racing in "Formula 1.5"

Haas feels it is racing in "Formula 1.5"
Series Formula 1
Event United States GP
Teams Ferrari, Red Bull Racing, Mercedes, Sauber, McLaren, Force India
Author Giorgio Piola
Article type Analysis

