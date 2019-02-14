Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Analysis

Tech verdict: Alfa Romeo's 'extreme' 2019 F1 front wing explained

shares
comments
33m ago

Formula 1 fans were treated to a surprise on Thursday, as spy shots of Alfa Romeo's 2019 Formula 1 car emerged three days before its scheduled launch date.

The team, which has taken over Sauber's name and entry for 2019, gave its new challenger a shakedown run at the Fiorano circuit in Italy – using one of two permitted promotional events to run the car before the start of pre-season testing at Barcelona next week.

Autosport's Technical Editor Jake Boxall-Legge joins Glenn Freeman to analyse what the pictures reveal about Alfa's challenger, which features what he describes as "the strangest 2019 front wing we've seen so far".

Next article
Giovinazzi picked up final part from airport so Alfa could test

Previous article

Giovinazzi picked up final part from airport so Alfa could test
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Kimi Raikkonen Shop Now , Antonio Giovinazzi
Teams Alfa Romeo

Red zone: trending stories

Tech verdict: Alfa Romeo's 'extreme' 2019 F1 front wing explained
Formula 1 / Analysis

Tech verdict: Alfa Romeo's 'extreme' 2019 F1 front wing explained

33m ago
McLaughlin 'shocked' by Supercars spring change Article
Supercars

McLaughlin 'shocked' by Supercars spring change

Giovinazzi picked up final part from airport so Alfa could test Article
Formula 1

Giovinazzi picked up final part from airport so Alfa could test

Latest videos
An up-close look at McLaren's 2019 MCL34 F1 car 07:26
Formula 1

An up-close look at McLaren's 2019 MCL34 F1 car

44m ago
'The strangest 2019 front wing we've seen so far' - Alfa Romeo F1 technical analysis 07:48
Formula 1

'The strangest 2019 front wing we've seen so far' - Alfa Romeo F1 technical analysis

4h ago

Shop Our Store
Kimi Raikkonen

Kimi Raikkonen

Shop Now

News in depth
Tech verdict: Alfa Romeo's 'extreme' 2019 F1 front wing explained
Formula 1

Tech verdict: Alfa Romeo's 'extreme' 2019 F1 front wing explained

Giovinazzi picked up final part from airport so Alfa could test
Formula 1

Giovinazzi picked up final part from airport so Alfa could test

Has McLaren learned from its mistakes?
Formula 1

Has McLaren learned from its mistakes?

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.