Tech verdict: Alfa Romeo's 'extreme' 2019 F1 front wing explained

The team, which has taken over Sauber's name and entry for 2019, gave its new challenger a shakedown run at the Fiorano circuit in Italy – using one of two permitted promotional events to run the car before the start of pre-season testing at Barcelona next week.

Autosport's Technical Editor Jake Boxall-Legge joins Glenn Freeman to analyse what the pictures reveal about Alfa's challenger, which features what he describes as "the strangest 2019 front wing we've seen so far".