Formula 1's new Raikkonen has finally arrived

Formula 1 has another no-nonsense driver starting to really find his feet, after a rollercoaster ride of a career so far.

A star of the early 2018 Formula 1 races after some up-and-down seasons. Old school, direct and to the point, non-political and revelling in a car that offers him the right characteristics to carry the speed he wants into the corner. Sound familiar?

Many will already be picturing the 'iceman' in his sunglasses and red cap, who has enjoyed a run of three consecutive podium finishes unprecedented in his second Ferrari career. But this is not about Kimi Raikkonen, it's about a driver who hails from the other end of the Baltic sea and is doing a very good impression of the Flying Finn at his best.