Formula 1 replaces grid girls with kids

Formula 1 bosses have announced the championship will feature children on the starting grid in 2018, following the recent decision to no longer use grid girls.

The sport made the announcement that it would drop grid girls last week, a call that generated mixed opinions among fans and even Formula 1 members.

On Monday, F1 chiefs - in partnership with ruling body the FIA - announced the new Grid Kids initiative.

Kids will be chosen by local motorsport clubs on merit or by lottery, and they will accompany and stand alongside the drivers on the grid in every grand prix.

"This will be an extraordinary moment for these youngsters: imagine, standing beside their heroes, watch as they prepare to race, the elite of the elite in motorsport, to be there, alongside them in those precious few minutes just before the start," said F1 managing director Sean Bratches.

"What an unforgettable experience, for them, and their families. An inspiration to keep driving, training and learning so that they can dream of one day being there themselves. What better way to inspire the next generation of Formula 1 heroes."

The grid kids, who will be accompanied by their immediate family, will be chosen at every F1 event and also Formula 2 and GP3 races where possible.

FIA president Jean Todt added: "Formula 1 is the pinnacle of motor sport and the dream of every young racer competing the junior series that make up the FIA's single-seater pyramid, from karting all the way to F1.

"We are therefore delighted to bring that dream a little closer by giving the future champions of our sport the opportunity to stand alongside their heroes on the grid in the build-up to the race start.

"For the wider FIA, this is an excellent initiative that provides additional support to our member ASNs in their efforts to grow motorsport worldwide through a unique reward they can make available to youngsters participating in their national series."