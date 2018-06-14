Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Formula 1 Top List

Formula 1 meets the World Cup

0 shares
Get alerts
14/06/2018 06:54
Slider List

To celebrate the start of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, artist Tim Holmes has penned a selection of football-inspired F1 liveries.

More of Tim's work can be found on Twitter: @timholmesdesign 

Iran

Iran
1/32

Photo by: Tim Holmes Design

South Korea

South Korea
2/32

Photo by: Tim Holmes Design

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia
3/32

Photo by: Tim Holmes Design

Uruguay

Uruguay
4/32

Photo by: Tim Holmes Design

Denmark

Denmark
5/32

Photo by: Tim Holmes Design

Serbia

Serbia
6/32

Photo by: Tim Holmes Design

Iceland

Iceland
7/32

Photo by: Tim Holmes Design

England

England
8/32

Photo by: Tim Holmes Design

France

France
9/32

Photo by: Tim Holmes Design

Mexico

Mexico
10/32

Photo by: Tim Holmes Design

Russia

Russia
11/32

Photo by: Tim Holmes Design

Australia

Australia
12/32

Photo by: Tim Holmes Design

Colombia

Colombia
13/32

Photo by: Tim Holmes Design

Sweden

Sweden
14/32

Photo by: Tim Holmes Design

Senegal

Senegal
15/32

Photo by: Tim Holmes Design

Nigeria

Nigeria
16/32

Photo by: Tim Holmes Design

Portugal

Portugal
17/32

Photo by: Tim Holmes Design

Argentina

Argentina
18/32

Photo by: Tim Holmes Design

Poland

Poland
19/32

Photo by: Tim Holmes Design

Costa Rica

Costa Rica
20/32

Photo by: Tim Holmes Design

Croatia

Croatia
21/32

Photo by: Tim Holmes Design

Germany

Germany
22/32

Photo by: Tim Holmes Design

Switzerland

Switzerland
23/32

Photo by: Tim Holmes Design

Egypt

Egypt
24/32

Photo by: Tim Holmes Design

Peru

Peru
25/32

Photo by: Tim Holmes Design

Japan

Japan
26/32

Photo by: Tim Holmes Design

Spain

Spain
27/32

Photo by: Tim Holmes Design

Tunisia

Tunisia
28/32

Photo by: Tim Holmes Design

Belgium

Belgium
29/32

Photo by: Tim Holmes Design

Morocco

Morocco
30/32

Photo by: Tim Holmes Design

Panama

Panama
31/32

Photo by: Tim Holmes Design

Brazil

Brazil
32/32

Photo by: Tim Holmes Design
Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series Formula 1
Article type Top List
0 shares
To the Formula 1 main page