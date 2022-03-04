Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 News

Formula 1 Drive to Survive Season 4: Release date, episode info & more

Season 4 of Formula 1: Drive to Survive releases on Netflix in March, but which teams and drivers are taking part, and when can we watch it?

Formula 1 Drive to Survive Season 4: Release date, episode info & more
Luke Smith
By:
Listen to this article

The Formula 1: Drive to Survive docu-series has proven to be one of Netflix’s biggest hits in recent years, taking fans behind-the-scenes and revealing the personalities behind one of the fastest and most political sports in the world.

Season 4 of Drive to Survive is set for release later this month, just before the start of the new F1 season in Bahrain, giving fans the perfect warm-up for the return of racing.

Here is everything you need to know about Season 4 of Drive to Survive.

Formula 1 Drive to Survive: Season 4 release date

Season 4 of Drive to Survive is set for release on Friday 11 March, nine days before the 2022 season begins with the Bahrain Grand Prix. As usual, this season of Drive to Survive will feature 10 episodes, all of which will be available to stream via Netflix on the release date. The episodes are each between 30 and 50 minutes long.

Which teams will feature in Season 4 of Drive to Survive?

All 10 F1 teams signed up once again to take part in Season 4 of Drive to Survive, allowing camera crews behind-the-scenes and to embed themselves as part of their operations on race weekends throughout the year. For the first season of Drive to Survive, released in 2019, both Ferrari and Mercedes opted against taking part in the series. But since Season 2, the series has featured the full raft of teams.

Drivers are filmed on the grid

Drivers are filmed on the grid

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Which races will be included in Season 4 of Drive to Survive?

The Netflix crew was present for all 22 races of the 2021 season, which was the longest in F1 history, stretching from March to mid-December. The new season starts with pre-season testing in Bahrain, and comes to a close with the dramatic and controversial end to the year in Abu Dhabi as the championship was settled.

Why won’t Max Verstappen be in Season 4 of Drive to Survive?

World champion Max Verstappen will not feature directly in Season 4 of Drive to Survive after revealing last year that he did not want to take part in the series. “From my side as a driver, I don’t like being part of it,” Verstappen said in an interview with the Associated Press last year. “They faked a few rivalries which they don’t really exist. So I decided to not be a part of it and did not give any more interviews after that, because then there is nothing you can show.” Although footage of Verstappen is used throughout the series as it covers his championship year, the majority of interviews linked to his success are conducted with Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.

Haas F1 film crew

Haas F1 film crew

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

What is each episode in Season 4 of Drive to Survive about?

1. Clash of the Titans
The 2021 Formula 1 season begins at the Bahrain Grand Prix, where drivers give it everything to take the first chequered flag of the year.

2. Ace in the Hole
Now racing for McLaren, Daniel Ricciardo sets out to prove that he’s still a force on the track. Meanwhile, teammate Lando Norris puts on the pressure.
3. Tipping Point
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen pulls off a string of victories. Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes struggles to keep pace. Later, an accident leads to controversy.
4. A Mountain to Climb
The Haas team looks to reverse its recent fortunes with a new sponsor and two rookie drivers: Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher.
5. Staying Alive
Down but never out, McLaren’s Ricciardo goes pedal to the metal in hopes of ruining Ferrari’s homecoming at the Italian Grand Prix.
6. A Point to Prove
With Williams Racing under new leadership, the storied team looks to put its recent troubles in the rearview mirror and return to greatness.
7. Growing Pains
They have the raw talent, but can they handle the pressure? Now Yuki Tsunoda and Esteban Ocon must sink or swim in the rough waters of Formula 1.
8. Dances With Wolff
Rumours fly about whether an up-and-coming driver will join Hamilton on team Mercedes, potentially leaving Valtteri Bottas without a seat.
9. TBA
10. TBA

Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG and Jean Michel Tibi, FOM Cameraman

Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG and Jean Michel Tibi, FOM Cameraman

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

How can I watch Season 4 of Drive to Survive?

The only way to watch the new season of Drive to Survive is via Netflix, which starts from £5.99 per month. This enables viewers to stream Drive to Survive and thousands of other TV shows and films via their computers, tablets, phones and gaming consoles.

Who makes Drive to Survive?

Drive to Survive is produced by Box to Box Films, the makers of all four seasons to date. Academy Award winner James Gay-Rees (Amy, Senna) and Paul Martin (Diego Maradona) serves as the executive producers for the show. The series makes use of footage supplied by F1 from each race, combined with interviews conducted specifically for Drive to Survive.

How successful has Drive to Survive been?

The series has been a huge success. Season 3 of Drive to Survive ranked #1 in the world on Netflix shortly after its release last year, and is understood to have outperformed the debut season - something that is typically unheard of for a Netflix show. One of the most successful markets for Drive to Survive has been the United States, where it has helped fuel a significant rise in interest. F1 reported an attendance of 400,00 fans for last year’s United States Grand Prix, marking a significant rise that was driven in part by Drive to Survive.

Will there be a Season 5 of Drive to Survive?

Netflix and Formula 1 do not typically confirm for a number of months whether Drive to Survive will return for another year. Season 4 was only formally announced back in August, with the release date then being announced less than a month ago. But cameras from Netflix were already in the paddock over the first pre-season test in Barcelona. McLaren driver Lando Norris even posted a video of them on TikTok, saying: “Welcome to Drive to Survive Season 5.” It is an encouraging sign that Drive to Survive will likely continue beyond this year.

McLaren pit crew members attempt to assist Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, in the pitlane

McLaren pit crew members attempt to assist Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, in the pitlane

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

