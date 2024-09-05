All Series

Formula 1

Formula 1 confirms global partnership deal with Lenovo

Tech firm will step up from an official partner with race title sponsorship tied into agreeement

Mark Mann-Bryans
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Autosport Business

The latest industry-related news and original reporting to keep you up to speed

Formula 1 has announced Lenovo as its latest global partner in a deal that will see the technology company become the title sponsor of two grand prix from the 2025 season onwards.

Having previously been an official partner of F1, Lenovo has now taken a step up to join the biggest sponsors in the series, including the likes of Aramco, Heineken, Qatar Airways and American Express.

The deal sees Motorola, a subsidiary of Lenovo, installed as F1’s global smartphone sponsor while Lenovo will also “provide F1 with state-of-the-art technology devices, solutions and services to support the delivery of Grands Prix at track and remotely.”

“I am delighted that Lenovo will become a Global Partner of Formula 1. Since joining the sport, Lenovo’s creativity and passion for technology and innovation have supported F1’s ambitions to create more once[1]in-a-lifetime moments for fans,” F1 president Stefano Domenicali said upon announcing the deal.

“Today marks a new chapter in a partnership that will only continue to grow from strength to strength. I look forward to continuing our work with Lenovo and using our shared commitment to precision, innovation, and sustainability to ensure F1 remains the world’s most technologically advanced sport for years to come.”

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The collaboration between F1 and Lenovo will also reach into areas of technology such as artificial intelligence and virtual reality as well as increased sustainability.

"We are thrilled to elevate our partnership to the next level becoming a Global Partner of Formula 1,” said Lenovo chairman and chief executive Yang Yuanqing.

“Together, we’re not just shaping the future of technology and motorsport, but we’re also ensuring that cutting-edge technological advancements benefit all, creating unforgettable experiences no matter where they are in the world."

With Formula 1 enjoying a boost in popularity of late, there is a clamour from all sectors to be tied in as sponsors and partners of the series.

On Wednesday, Santander was announced as a new official partner, with the aim of harnessing the growing relevance of F1 in the United States.

Santander’s current sponsorship of Ferrari expires at the end of the year, when it will join the growing band of partners attached to Formula 1.

