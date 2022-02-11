Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 News

Formula 1 announces start time of 2022 races

The FIA has released a detailed schedule for Formula 1's record-breaking 2022 calendar, including session start times for all 23 races.

Formula 1 announces start time of 2022 races
Filip Cleeren
By:
Listen to this article

The 2022 F1 calendar will be the largest ever with 23 grands prix, starting on 20 March in Bahrain and finishing exactly eight months later on 20 November in Abu Dhabi.

As part of F1's bid to reduce a grand prix weekend to three days by scrapping Thursday's media day, Friday's free practice sessions will be held later in the day to accommodate media activities in the morning.

That means FP1 will move from 11:30am local time at most races to either 1:00pm or 2:00pm.

In most cases second free practice will move from its usual 3:00pm local slot to the late afternoon, starting at 5:00pm local on least half of the 23-race weekends.

On Saturdays, both FP3 and qualifying are also moving up by one hour at most events, a typical European GP weekend now hosting FP3 at 1:00pm followed by qualifying at 4:00pm.

There is no dramatic shift of race start times on Sunday. As was the case last year, almost all grands prix will continue to start on the hour, after starting 10 minutes past the hour for several years.

The inaugural Miami Grand Prix, the only newcomer on the schedule on 8 May, will go green at 3:30pm local time or 7:30pm GMT, the only race not to start on the hour.

The returning Singapore Grand Prix starts at 12:00pm GMT on 2 October, with the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka commencing at 05:00am GMT one week later on its return after a two-year absence.

The season will officially commence with Bahrain Grand Prix FP1 on 18 March at 3:00pm local time or noon GMT.

The detailed 2022 schedule did not provide any further details on F1's sprint experiment, which is set to continue after a three-race debut in 2021.

After F1's original plan to expand sprint events to six grands prix was met with resistance from the teams over the financial compensation involved, F1 has offered a compromise of holding sprint races at just three grands prix in 2022.

Date Race FP1 FP2 FP3 Qualifying Race
          Local GMT Local GMT
20-Mar Bahrain 15:00 18:00 15:00 18:00 15:00 18:00 15:00
27-Mar Saudi Arabia * 17:00 20:00 17:00 20:00 17:00 20:00 17:00
10-Apr Australia 13:00 16:00 13:00 16:00 06:00 15:00 5:00
24-Apr E. Romagna 14:00 17:00 13:00 16:00 14:00 15:00 13:00
8-May Miami 14:30 17:30 13:00 16:00 20:00 15:30 19:30
22-May Spain 14:00 17:00 13:00 16:00 14:00 15:00 13:00
29-May Monaco 14:00 17:00 13:00 16:00 14:00 15:00 13:00
12-Jun Azerbaijan 15:00 18:00 15:00 18:00 14:00 15:00 11:00
19-Jun Canada 14:00 17:00 13:00 16:00 20:00 14:00 18:00
3-Jul Great Britain 13:00 16:00 12:00 15:00 14:00 15:00 14:00
10-Jul Austria 14:00 17:00 13:00 16:00 14:00 15:00 13:00
24-Jul France 14:00 17:00 13:00 16:00 14:00 15:00 13:00
31-Jul Hungary 14:00 17:00 13:00 16:00 14:00 15:00 13:00
28-Aug Belgium 14:00 17:00 13:00 16:00 14:00 15:00 13:00
4-Sep Netherlands 14:00 17:00 13:00 16:00 14:00 15:00 13:00
11-Sep Italy 14:00 17:00 13:00 16:00 14:00 15:00 13:00
25-Sep Russia 13:00 16:00 13:00 16:00 13:00 14:00 11:00
2-Oct Singapore 18:00 21:00 18:00 21:00 13:00 20:00 12:00
9-Oct Japan 13:00 16:00 13:00 16:00 07:00 14:00 5:00
23-Oct United States 14:00 17:00 14:00 17:00 22:00 14:00 19:00
30-Oct Mexico ** 13:00 16:00 12:00 15:00 20:00 14:00 19:00
13-Nov Brazil 13:00 16:00 13:00 16:00 19:00 15:00 18:00
20-Nov Abu Dhabi 14:00 17:00 15:00 18:00 14:00 17:00 13:00

* Daylight Saving time starts in the UK/Europe on Saturday night/Sunday morning
** Daylight Saving time ends in UK/Europe AND Mexico on Saturday night/Sunday morning

shares
comments

