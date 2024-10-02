All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global
Formula 1

Formula 1 and LVMH sign 10-year partnership deal

In a deal reported to be worth as much as $1billion, the conglomerate has signed on as a global partner of the series

Mark Mann-Bryans Filip Cleeren
Upd:
The F1 logo lit up at night in the paddock

The F1 logo lit up at night in the paddock

Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

Autosport Business

The latest industry-related news and original reporting to keep you up to speed

Luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton and Moët & Chandon will be present on the Formula 1 grid from next year after Liberty Media agreed a 10-year global partnership with LVMH which could be worth a reported $1 billion.

The deal will start from the 2025 season onwards and includes LVMH brands becoming involved in hospitality, activations and limited editions, adding to the presence the company already has within F1.

Watch brand TAG Heuer will replace Rolex as the sport’s official timekeeping partner in a move that ends a 12-year association with the Swiss company and also does not affect TAG’s ongoing agreement with Red Bull or the Monaco Grand Prix.

The relationship between F1 and the LVMH conglomerate flourished last year as the company’s Moet Hennessy brand sponsored the Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2023, a race promoted by F1 owners Liberty themselves.

“LVMH and Formula 1 are two global brands that consistently push the boundaries of creativity and innovation, values core to Liberty Media,” said Liberty president Greg Maffei.

“We were thrilled to work with one of the LVMH Maisons during the Las Vegas Grand Prix last year, and to now expand our relationship with the Group as they become a Global Partner.

“The opportunity to scale our commercial arrangements is emblematic of the vision we have for Formula 1 as the business continues to grow its platform. We look forward to working with Bernard and Frédéric Arnault in the years to come.”

Moët & Chandon was previously the champagne sprayed during F1 podium celebrations at the majority of races and is likely to return as part of the new deal, although it is unclear where other luxury brands under the LVMH umbrella – such as Louis Vuitton – will fit in.

In announcing the deal, F1 confirmed such details would be confirmed in the new year as president Stefano Domenicali hailed a “landmark” partnership between the two brands.

“Our sport is founded on the relentless pursuit of excellence, a value that also lies at the heart of LVMH, so I am delighted to announce this historic partnership will begin in 2025,” he said.

“As Formula 1 continues its global growth, attracting new and more diverse audiences, the strength and breadth of LVMH makes it the perfect partner for us to work with as we look to continually enhance the experience of our fans and the heritage of our incredible sport.”

With claims the annual fee for having a plethora of sponsors on board will come in at the $100 million mark, the deal would be worth a potential 11-figure sum for Formula 1.

The move is the latest venture into sport for LVMH, who also have sponsorship deals with the Olympics, Paralympics, Premier League, FIFA World Cup and the NFL.

Bernard Arnault, Chairman and CEO, LVMH Group, added: “The people, the quest for excellence and the passion for innovation are at the heart of the activity of our Maisons and Formula 1,” said LVMH Group chairman Bernard Arnault.

“In motorsport as in fashion, watchmaking or wines and spirits, every detail counts on the path to success. Both in our workshops and on circuits around the world, it is this incessant search to break boundaries that inspires our vision, and this is the meaning that we want to bring to this great and unique partnership between Formula 1 and our Group.”

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Austin F1 ticket sales "took off" since Verstappen stopped winning
Next article F1 abandons Abu Dhabi rookie sprint race idea for 2024

Top Comments

More from
Mark Mann-Bryans
Ricciardo in 'much happier place' over uncertain F1 future than in 2022

Ricciardo in 'much happier place' over uncertain F1 future than in 2022

Formula 1
Singapore GP
Ricciardo in 'much happier place' over uncertain F1 future than in 2022
McLaren wants review of Red Bull/RB relationship after "peculiar" Ricciardo fastest lap

McLaren wants review of Red Bull/RB relationship after "peculiar" Ricciardo fastest lap

Formula 1
Singapore GP
McLaren wants review of Red Bull/RB relationship after "peculiar" Ricciardo fastest lap
Russell credits Mercedes transformation after “worst” Friday practice

Russell credits Mercedes transformation after “worst” Friday practice

Formula 1
Singapore GP
Russell credits Mercedes transformation after “worst” Friday practice

Latest news

Why lawsuit claims NASCAR leadership are “monopolistic bullies”

Why lawsuit claims NASCAR leadership are “monopolistic bullies”

NAS NASCAR Cup
Why lawsuit claims NASCAR leadership are “monopolistic bullies”
Alex Palou’s greatness is in a league of its own

Alex Palou’s greatness is in a league of its own

Indy IndyCar
Alex Palou’s greatness is in a league of its own
Aston Martin must not sit back and wait for Newey to start - Krack

Aston Martin must not sit back and wait for Newey to start - Krack

F1 Formula 1
Aston Martin must not sit back and wait for Newey to start - Krack
The 2023 “nightmare” Martin is avoiding as MotoGP title pressure cranks up

The 2023 “nightmare” Martin is avoiding as MotoGP title pressure cranks up

MGP MotoGP
Japanese GP
The 2023 “nightmare” Martin is avoiding as MotoGP title pressure cranks up

Prime

Discover prime content
Why even F1’s cleverest minds get lost in explaining rollercoaster season

Why even F1’s cleverest minds get lost in explaining rollercoaster season

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Jonathan Noble
Why even F1’s cleverest minds get lost in explaining rollercoaster season
Can Alpine’s latest regime change shift its course?

Can Alpine’s latest regime change shift its course?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Can Alpine’s latest regime change shift its course?
What happened the last time Verstappen did community service

What happened the last time Verstappen did community service

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
What happened the last time Verstappen did community service
Why long Sainz courtship was only one factor in eventual Williams union

Why long Sainz courtship was only one factor in eventual Williams union

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP
By GP Racing
Why long Sainz courtship was only one factor in eventual Williams union
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global