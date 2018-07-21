Former Ganassi man named as Miami GP promoter

Tom Garfinkel is also the vice-chairman, president and CEO of the Miami Dolphins, and also the Hard Rock Stadium that the NFL team uses.

Both are owned by RSE Ventures boss Stephen Ross, as is South Florida Racing, a New York-based company which has been set up to run the Miami event.

Garfinkel, who has a record for delivering big events, has clearly been identified by Ross as the man to help make the F1 race a success. He attended the recent Canadian GP as a guest of Liberty Media.

His previous experience in motorsport gives him a handy head-start, as he worked for Ganassi for five years, latterly as executive vice president of the IndyCar, NASCAR and GrandAm organisation, before leaving the company in 2006.

Subsequently he was a co-owner of NASCAR outfit Hall of Fame Racing, where his partners were NFL legends Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman, before its closure at the end of 2010.

He has an impressive CV, having worked for Texaco and Miller brewing, as well as gaining further sports management experience in baseball as president and CEO of the San Diego Padres, and COO of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Since joining RSE Garfinkel has executed a $500m plan to renovate the Hard Rock stadium, and raised a similar amount in selling corporate suite space and sponsorship.

He has also helped to bring the 2020 Superbowl to Miami, while last year he oversaw a Barcelona v Real Madrid encounter, which is believed to be the most lucrative soccer match held on US soil.