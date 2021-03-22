Former F1 driver Johnny Dumfries passes away at 62

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
26 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
40 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
61 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
75 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
83 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
96 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
100 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
117 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
131 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
159 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
166 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
173 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
187 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
191 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
201 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
216 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
223 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
230 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
243 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
257 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
264 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Why Schumacher is unburdened by Leclerc comparisons
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Former F1 driver Johnny Dumfries passes away at 62

By:

Former grand prix driver and 1988 Le Mans 24 Hours winner Johnny Dumfries has died at the age of 62 after a short illness.

Former F1 driver Johnny Dumfries passes away at 62

Officially named John Crichton-Stuart, but known to friends as Johnny Bute, he took on the surname he became known by to race fans worldwide in order to keep his background as low profile as possible.

A statement from his family said that he was "devoted husband, father, brother, uncle, son and grandfather and loved by all.

"The indomitable spirit and energy which Johnny brought to his life will be greatly missed, and the immense warmth and love with which he embraced his family.

"His heart was firmly rooted on the Island of Bute where he spent much of his time. Johnny chaired the Board of Mount Stuart Trust from its active inauguration in 2005 when Mount Stuart and its gardens opened to the public, and its rural estate was vested into the charitable trust.

"He was a moderniser and an inspirational thinker, transitioning a family home to a progressive, working visitor facility and estate."

Dumfries first made his name in FF1600 driving a Ray, having raised funds working as a painter and decorator, and as a van driver for the Williams team. When he arrived on the scene few people knew that he was actually the Earl Of Dumfries, son of the Marquess of Bute.

He quickly progressed to F3, winning the British title in 1984. After a frustrating year in the first season of F3000 in 1985 – a year when he also tested regularly for Ferrari – he was propelled into the Lotus F1 team alongside Ayrton Senna in 1986.

However, he struggled in the Brazilian's shadow, scoring points only twice, with a fifth in Hungary and sixth in Australia. He was dropped at the end of the year, and it would prove to be his only F1 season, although later he tested for Benetton.

He moved to sportscar racing in 1987, initially with Richard Lloyd's Porsche team, before winning Le Mans with TWR Jaguar the following year. He then switched to the TOM's Toyota outfit. He made his final appearance at Le Mans with the Courage team in 1991.

After his racing career wound down his life changed on the death of his father in 1993. Having become the seventh Marquess of Bute, he ran the family's Mont Stuart estate on the Isle of Bute in Scotland.

Johnny Dumfries, Eddie Cheever

Johnny Dumfries, Eddie Cheever

Photo by: Kenneth Barton

shares
comments
Why Schumacher is unburdened by Leclerc comparisons

Previous article

Why Schumacher is unburdened by Leclerc comparisons
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Adam Cooper

Trending

1
MotoGP

Marquez to miss Qatar MotoGP season opener

3h
2
Formula 1

Red Bull would be "stupid" to think it's ahead of Mercedes

3h
3
Formula 1

The challenges Alpine faces with its no team boss approach

3h
4
IMSA

Rahal “can’t blame anybody” for BMW clash with Corvette

15h
5
Formula 1

F1 driver training: What's their workout regime, diet, cardio & more

4h
Latest news
Former F1 driver Johnny Dumfries passes away at 62
Formula 1

Former F1 driver Johnny Dumfries passes away at 62

4m
Why Schumacher is unburdened by Leclerc comparisons Prime
Formula 1

Why Schumacher is unburdened by Leclerc comparisons

54m
How Netflix built on a successful formula in Drive to Survive Season 3 Prime
Formula 1

How Netflix built on a successful formula in Drive to Survive Season 3

2h
The challenges Alpine faces with its no team boss approach
Formula 1

The challenges Alpine faces with its no team boss approach

3h
Red Bull would be "stupid" to think it's ahead of Mercedes
Formula 1

Red Bull would be "stupid" to think it's ahead of Mercedes

3h
Latest videos
Everything You Need To Know About F1 Sprint Races 05:39
Formula 1
4h

Everything You Need To Know About F1 Sprint Races

1990: Ayrton Senna tests the McLaren MP4/5B 01:20
Formula 1
Mar 19, 2021

1990: Ayrton Senna tests the McLaren MP4/5B

10 Things We Learned From F1 2021 Pre-Season Testing 08:16
Formula 1
Mar 18, 2021

10 Things We Learned From F1 2021 Pre-Season Testing

Sandstorms, Car Handling & More | 2021 F1 Test Debrief 10:14
Formula 1
Mar 18, 2021

Sandstorms, Car Handling & More | 2021 F1 Test Debrief

Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Unveils Jeddah Street Circuit 00:55
Formula 1
Mar 18, 2021

Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Unveils Jeddah Street Circuit

Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
The challenges Alpine faces with its no team boss approach
Formula 1 / Analysis

The challenges Alpine faces with its no team boss approach

Why F1 was split over Bahrain’s vaccination offer
Formula 1 / Analysis

Why F1 was split over Bahrain’s vaccination offer

Why Haas is willing to sacrifice its 2021 F1 season Prime
Formula 1 / Interview

Why Haas is willing to sacrifice its 2021 F1 season

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Schumacher is unburdened by Leclerc comparisons Prime

Why Schumacher is unburdened by Leclerc comparisons

The Schumacher name is coming back to Formula 1… Luke Smith examines whether Mick has what it takes to reach the heights his father scaled - and why the German isn't worried about comparisons with other Ferrari hotshots.

Formula 1
54m
How Netflix built on a successful formula in Drive to Survive Season 3 Prime

How Netflix built on a successful formula in Drive to Survive Season 3

OPINION: Formula 1’s latest documentary instalment has landed on Netflix and while season three of Drive to Survive has some frustrating omissions for traditional F1 fans, the series continues to intertwine accessibility for the uninitiated and entertainment for the converted

Formula 1
2h
How far can Ferrari recover in 2021? Prime

How far can Ferrari recover in 2021?

A new driver combination, a refreshed mentality and winter developments targeted at the weaknesses of its 2020 Formula 1 car puts Ferrari in a much stronger position heading into the new season. After a quiet but encouraging pre-season test, the rate of its recovery will soon become clear.

Formula 1
5h
The logic underpinning Stroll’s Aston F1 ambition Prime

The logic underpinning Stroll’s Aston F1 ambition

There’s no lack of ambition in F1 at the moment as Ferrari chases a competitive comeback, Red Bull becomes an engine manufacturer in its own right and Aston Martin returns – aiming for championship glory in five years. Andrew Benson weighs up Aston's chances.

Formula 1
Mar 20, 2021
Is F1 set for rule revolution regret again? Prime

Is F1 set for rule revolution regret again?

With the Formula 1 pack edging tighter together under stable rules for 2021, due to the delay on the introduction of the regulations overhaul, it will underline how the incoming rules must get the fundamentals right or risk history repeating itself.

Formula 1
Mar 19, 2021
The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master Prime

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

The job of a Formula 1 race engineer requires in equal parts engineering skill and acute sensitivity – not an easy combination when the pressure is on, as Fernando Alonso's Alpine F1 engineer explains.

Formula 1
Mar 19, 2021
The forgotten member of F1's greatest rookie crop Prime

The forgotten member of F1's greatest rookie crop

The 2001 Formula 1 season unveiled three shining lights who would take the challenge to Michael Schumacher – but also delivered a harsh lesson in F1’s cut-throat nature to the fourth member, Arrows driver Enrique Bernoldi

Formula 1
Mar 18, 2021
Jordan 191 to 'Pink Mercedes' - Aston's F1 forebearers Prime

Jordan 191 to 'Pink Mercedes' - Aston's F1 forebearers

It's 30 years since the Aston Martin Formula 1 team was originally founded as Jordan in 1991, and in that time it's competitiveness has fluctuated significantly. Here are the benchmarks that the current iteration of 'Team Silverstone' should aim to exceed in it's latest guise.

Formula 1
Mar 17, 2021

Trending Today

Marquez to miss Qatar MotoGP season opener
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez to miss Qatar MotoGP season opener

Red Bull would be "stupid" to think it's ahead of Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull would be "stupid" to think it's ahead of Mercedes

The challenges Alpine faces with its no team boss approach
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The challenges Alpine faces with its no team boss approach

Rahal “can’t blame anybody” for BMW clash with Corvette
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Rahal “can’t blame anybody” for BMW clash with Corvette

F1 driver training: What's their workout regime, diet, cardio & more
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

F1 driver training: What's their workout regime, diet, cardio & more

Morbidelli’s Yamaha MotoGP upgrades “substantial” for 2021
MotoGP MotoGP / News

Morbidelli’s Yamaha MotoGP upgrades “substantial” for 2021

Why Schumacher is unburdened by Leclerc comparisons Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Why Schumacher is unburdened by Leclerc comparisons

Alfa Romeo "most surprising team" in F1 testing - Russell
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alfa Romeo "most surprising team" in F1 testing - Russell

Latest news

Former F1 driver Johnny Dumfries passes away at 62
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Former F1 driver Johnny Dumfries passes away at 62

Why Schumacher is unburdened by Leclerc comparisons Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Why Schumacher is unburdened by Leclerc comparisons

How Netflix built on a successful formula in Drive to Survive Season 3 Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Opinion

How Netflix built on a successful formula in Drive to Survive Season 3

The challenges Alpine faces with its no team boss approach
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The challenges Alpine faces with its no team boss approach

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.