Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Former F1 driver claims Kimi Antonelli can "really hurt" George Russell with British GP win

Formula 1
British GP
Former F1 driver claims Kimi Antonelli can "really hurt" George Russell with British GP win

What's behind Lewis Hamilton's Lego British GP drivers' parade concerns

Formula 1
British GP
What's behind Lewis Hamilton's Lego British GP drivers' parade concerns

What's different about Oscar Piastri's response to Max Verstappen-McLaren rumours

Formula 1
British GP
What's different about Oscar Piastri's response to Max Verstappen-McLaren rumours

Meyer Shank Racing sign Marcus Armstrong to multi-year extension

IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
Meyer Shank Racing sign Marcus Armstrong to multi-year extension

Max Verstappen criticises F1 Lego parade: "Drivers should not look like kids or clowns"

Formula 1
British GP
Max Verstappen criticises F1 Lego parade: "Drivers should not look like kids or clowns"

F1 British GP: Lewis Hamilton leads Kimi Antonelli in sole Silverstone practice

Formula 1
British GP
F1 British GP: Lewis Hamilton leads Kimi Antonelli in sole Silverstone practice

Prodrive admits prototype return “very appealing now” amid WEC hypercar boom

WEC
Interlagos
Prodrive admits prototype return “very appealing now” amid WEC hypercar boom

Lewis Hamilton opens up on "profound" Fiorano run in three-seater F1 car with brother Nicolas

Formula 1
British GP
Lewis Hamilton opens up on "profound" Fiorano run in three-seater F1 car with brother Nicolas
Formula 1 British GP

Former F1 driver claims Kimi Antonelli can "really hurt" George Russell with British GP win

Juan Pablo Montoya believes Kimi Antonelli can make a major championship statement by beating Mercedes team-mate George Russell at his home British GP

Lydia Mee
Published:
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

Former Formula 1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya believes championship leader Kimi Antonelli must defeat Mercedes team-mate George Russell at the British Grand Prix to assert his authority.

Russell arrives at his home race at Silverstone following his second grand prix victory of the season in Austria. The Briton successfully converted pole position into a race win at the Red Bull Ring, and he will be hoping to replicate this success in front of his home crowd.

Speaking on F1 TV's weekend preview broadcast, Montoya argued that the British Grand Prix could provide Russell's team-mate and current championship leader Antonelli with the opportunity to make a statement.

"Well, what's interesting is we talk about Antonelli all weekend, but the guy that put that last lap in qualifying was George," the Colombian explained.

"And the guy who won was George. And the guy who cleaned the race was George, and the guy who got the trophy was George. So yes, Antonelli is unbelievably talented and unbelievably fast, but you can't count George out because he delivered when it mattered. 

"If we didn't have a yellow flag situation in Austria, he still would have been on pole. I think he would still have been ahead of Kimi. So what if I'm Kimi coming this weekend? This is the place you need to beat George. This is the one you would really hurt."

George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Paul Foster

Montoya also argued that Antonelli seems more comfortable in the Mercedes machinery than his team-mate.

"You look at practice one, Kimi is always there, and George is always trying to find ways, and he's copying a lot of what Kimi is doing. You look at Austria, I really thought Kimi was going to even start in the back and was going to beat him, but I think George is driving as hard as he needs to drive.

"He drove as hard as he needed to drive in qualifying and beat him, and in the race he did enough to get the job done. You can say he took six seconds, but at the end of the day, George wasn't worried about Kimi, he was worried about Verstappen, and he just needed to manage that gap and make sure he had enough for the end of the race and he did."

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article What's behind Lewis Hamilton's Lego British GP drivers' parade concerns

Top Comments
More from
Lydia Mee

Lewis Hamilton opens up on "profound" Fiorano run in three-seater F1 car with brother Nicolas

Formula 1
Formula 1
British GP
Lewis Hamilton opens up on "profound" Fiorano run in three-seater F1 car with brother Nicolas

Niki Lauda's championship-winning Ferrari 312T returns in Austria as son takes wheel

Formula 1
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Niki Lauda's championship-winning Ferrari 312T returns in Austria as son takes wheel

F1 fans poke fun at Max Verstappen Mercedes rumours after Toto Wolff moment

Formula 1
Formula 1
Austrian GP
F1 fans poke fun at Max Verstappen Mercedes rumours after Toto Wolff moment
More from
George Russell

Max Verstappen on George Russell's Austrian GP pole: 'I would have done the same'

Formula 1
Formula 1
British GP
Max Verstappen on George Russell's Austrian GP pole: 'I would have done the same'

Why this looks like George Russell’s best chance yet at the British GP

Formula 1
British GP
Why this looks like George Russell’s best chance yet at the British GP

"Perfectionist" Russell has a psychological edge over Antonelli, says his former boss

Formula 1
Formula 1
Austrian GP
"Perfectionist" Russell has a psychological edge over Antonelli, says his former boss
More from
Mercedes

Why Kimi Antonelli is more positive about F1 title chance despite "bad weekend" in Austria

Formula 1
Formula 1
British GP
Why Kimi Antonelli is more positive about F1 title chance despite "bad weekend" in Austria

Silverstone redemption: How Kimi Antonelli bounces back and manages F1 pressure

Formula 1
Formula 1
British GP
Silverstone redemption: How Kimi Antonelli bounces back and manages F1 pressure

George Russell claimed a much-needed win in Austria, but could Max Verstappen - or Kimi Antonelli - have won?

Formula 1
Austrian GP
George Russell claimed a much-needed win in Austria, but could Max Verstappen - or Kimi Antonelli - have won?

Latest news

Former F1 driver claims Kimi Antonelli can "really hurt" George Russell with British GP win

Formula 1
British GP
Former F1 driver claims Kimi Antonelli can "really hurt" George Russell with British GP win

What's behind Lewis Hamilton's Lego British GP drivers' parade concerns

Formula 1
British GP
What's behind Lewis Hamilton's Lego British GP drivers' parade concerns

What's different about Oscar Piastri's response to Max Verstappen-McLaren rumours

Formula 1
British GP
What's different about Oscar Piastri's response to Max Verstappen-McLaren rumours

Meyer Shank Racing sign Marcus Armstrong to multi-year extension

IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
Meyer Shank Racing sign Marcus Armstrong to multi-year extension

Feature

Discover prime content

How building harmony at Ferrari has raised the prospect of a 10th home victory for Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1
British GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
How building harmony at Ferrari has raised the prospect of a 10th home victory for Lewis Hamilton

How F1 teams prepare for the British GP at Silverstone

Formula 1
British GP
By Pat Symonds
How F1 teams prepare for the British GP at Silverstone

Indecent proposal? How Carlos Sainz's big idea to change F1 qualifying might work

Formula 1
British GP
By Stuart Codling
Indecent proposal? How Carlos Sainz's big idea to change F1 qualifying might work

Nikola Tsolov or Liam Lawson? Red Bull and Racing Bulls face a tough decision over 2027 F1 line-up

Formula 1
British GP
By Ronald Vording
Nikola Tsolov or Liam Lawson? Red Bull and Racing Bulls face a tough decision over 2027 F1 line-up
View more