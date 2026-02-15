Ford hits back after Cadillac questions role in Red Bull F1 project

In line with Formula 1’s recent growth, commercial interest in the series has increased substantially. This is particularly true in the United States, partly due to the success of Netflix series Drive to Survive and the addition of races in Miami and Las Vegas.

It is reflected not only in fan interest but also on the grid itself. General Motors’ Cadillac brand has joined as the 11th team ahead of the 2026 season, with team principal Graeme Lowdon saying in Bahrain that the team has “a good platform to build on”.

The outfit presents itself as the only truly American F1 project in the paddock – a claim that does not sit well with all competitors.

Ford, for instance, stresses that it has a rich history at the pinnacle of motorsport. The brand has been active in F1 in various capacities since 1967 and has been involved in 176 grand prix victories as an engine supplier – largely under the Ford Cosworth name. Through Stewart and Jaguar, the company has also owned its own teams, although these two officially competed under a British licence – despite being owned and funded by the Ford Motor Company.

Cadillac competes under an American licence – a route previously taken by, among others, All American Racers (Eagle), Shadow, Penske and Haas.

Dan Towriss, CEO of Cadillac’s F1 team, said ahead of the season that in his view the Ford and GM projects are not comparable: “It’s not even close.” He argued that the Cadillac project has a bigger “element of national pride”, although Ford now firmly disputes that claim.

The Blue Oval states that Cadillac’s American identity is somewhat diluted its the Silverstone base as well as non-American leadership and drivers. “The car is built in Silverstone; they have a British team principal, and they have Mexican and Finnish drivers. That’s about as American as fish and chips or pasta carbonara,” a paddock source replied.

Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing, Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images via Getty Images

More than just a marketing exercise

Moreover, Cadillac’s remarks do not reflect the extent of Ford’s commitment to F1, Ford Performance director Mark Rushbrook told Motorsport: “Ford Racing has a 125-year legacy of motorsport history as America’s race team. We race in more series and on more surfaces than any US auto maker out there.

“We also have a storied history in F1 as the most successful US engine maker, as well as previously owning our own F1 team. Alongside Haas, we are proud to represent America and our fans, dealers, suppliers and employees.”

It is notable that Haas is mentioned, while Cadillac is omitted. This partly stems from Cadillac describing Ford’s partnership with Red Bull as a “marketing exercise”, suggesting it amounts to little more than a sticker on the RB22.

That comment did not go down well in Dearborn, Michigan, home to Ford’s headquarters. Although Ford stresses that Red Bull deserves full credit for the engine project, which has impressed rivals in Bahrain, Rushbrook says Ford has contributed more behind the scenes than is being suggested.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Mark Sutton / Formula 1 via Getty Images

“The initial focus and agreement were mostly on the electrification side. What we didn't expect, and what wasn't a priority for us initially, was the combustion engine. That changed during the programme, especially as our road car cycle plan has changed.

“In terms of the number of components that we're able to build within our advanced manufacturing facility and with our 3D printing machines, it has become more than just the electrical side. A lot of the actual parts that are being made in Dearborn now are on the combustion engine side of the power unit.”

A “healthy rivalry” between US giants is good for F1 fans

Ford executive chairman Bill Ford had already hit back at Cadillac's suggestions earlier this winter, speaking to The Athletic.

“Nothing could be further from the truth, in terms of our partnership with Red Bull being a marketing effort,” Ford said.

“I would say, actually, the reverse is true. They’re running a Ferrari engine. They’re not running a Cadillac engine. I don’t know if they have any GM employees on the race team. If anything looks like a marketing effort, that does.”

Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

Cadillac team principal Graeme Lowdon said last month during the Autosport Business Exchange that this rivalry between the two manufacturers is actually good for F1 and its fans.

“There's been a healthy rivalry between GM and Ford for years and years,” Lowdon commented. “They've even made a Hollywood movie about it. So, it's real and it's there.

“I'm sure that rivalry will continue. We've seen many times in Formula 1, the fans actually like to see some rivalry, as long as it doesn't go too far, obviously. So, I think it's just another layer of interest in Formula 1.”

Ford and GM have raced against each other in numerous motorsport series, ranging from NASCAR to the Le Mans 24 Hours. However, 2026 will mark the first season in which both American automotive giants go head to head in Formula 1.