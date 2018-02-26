Force India presents its 2018 Formula 1 car

Force India pulled off the covers of its 2018 Formula 1 challenger an hour before the start of pre-season testing.

Development driver Nikita Mazepin will be at the wheel for the Mercedes-powered car's first run on Monday, before Esteban Ocon and Sergio Perez will then take turns in the car later in the week.

Reserve driver Nicholas Latifi was scheduled to drive on Thursday but tweeted on Monday that he is recovering from a "serious infection" that left him in hospital.

Ocon and Perez will then have two days apiece in the car for the second test, which begins next Tuesday.

Force India has finished fourth in the constructors' championship for the last two seasons.

The team insisted last week that it is not considering any offers to sell the team, following recent speculation linking it with an energy drinks company.