Force India not considering offers to sell F1 team

Force India says it is not considering any offers to sell the Formula 1 team, following recent speculation linking it with an energy drinks company.

British media recently linked the Silverstone-based squad with a takeover involving Rich Energy, a British energy drink.

However, Force India insisted on Thursday that no offers for the team were being considered and that all its focus was on the launch of its new car next Monday.

"Following recent media reports speculating on the sale of Force India Formula One Team Limited, the Company's shareholders wish to clarify that there is no offer from potential investors under consideration," said the statement.

"The team is focussed on the start of testing next week where the 2018 car will be presented in Barcelona on Monday 26th of February."

Force India boss Vijay Mallya said last year that the outfit was considering a change of name to widen its appeal to sponsors.

A company called Force Formula One was created in November, but that option has since been ruled out.