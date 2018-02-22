Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Formula 1 Breaking news

Force India not considering offers to sell F1 team

0 shares
Force India not considering offers to sell F1 team
Esteban Ocon, Sahara Force India F1 VJM10
Sergio Perez, Sahara Force India F1 VJM10
Esteban Ocon, Sahara Force India VJM10
Esteban Ocon, Sahara Force India VJM10
Get alerts
By: Pablo Elizalde, News Editor
22/02/2018 03:22

Force India says it is not considering any offers to sell the Formula 1 team, following recent speculation linking it with an energy drinks company.

British media recently linked the Silverstone-based squad with a takeover involving Rich Energy, a British energy drink.

However, Force India insisted on Thursday that no offers for the team were being considered and that all its focus was on the launch of its new car next Monday.

"Following recent media reports speculating on the sale of Force India Formula One Team Limited, the Company's shareholders wish to clarify that there is no offer from potential investors under consideration," said the statement.

"The team is focussed on the start of testing next week where the 2018 car will be presented in Barcelona on Monday 26th of February."

Force India boss Vijay Mallya said last year that the outfit was considering a change of name to widen its appeal to sponsors.

A company called Force Formula One was created in November, but that option has since been ruled out.

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series Formula 1
Article type Breaking news
0 shares
To the Formula 1 main page