Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Formula 1 Australian GPFormula 1Australian GPMore events

Motorsport.com's Prime content

Formula 1 Interview

How to control F1's spiciest teammate rivalry

0 shares
How to control F1's spiciest teammate rivalry
Get alerts
22/03/2018 12:29

Force India COO Otmar Szafnauer has the unenviable task of controlling Formula 1's spiciest line-up, Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon. Stuart Codling took him to Perez's favourite Indian restaurant for a (medium-hot) grilling...

Hot. Few other words can convey so pithily last season's developments at Force India, F1's punchiest equipe. Retina-sizzling livery? Check. Owner fighting extradition to India? Check. Drivers not just at loggerheads in the garage but hitting one another on-track? Check.

As chief operating officer, Szafnauer straddles the line between business and engineering (he's got qualifications in both); Vijay Mallya might own the team, but Szafnauer runs it day-to-day, having fulfilled that beat at Honda and BAR before that, with a brief interregnum during which he developed the forerunner of the official F1 app.

Join PRIME and take advantage of member benefits:

  • Custom news feed based on your favorite series
  • Ad-free environment
  • Higher resolution photos
  • Access to the Giorgio Piola archive
  • Best of F1 Racing
  • Best of GP Gazette

Unlock the benefits of PRIME

and enjoy the full range of features offered by your favorite motorsport news site.

Subscribe to Motorsport.com PRIME
About this article
Series Formula 1
Drivers Sergio Perez , Esteban Ocon
Teams Force India
Article type Interview
Topic Motorsport.com's Prime content
0 shares

Prime content

How to solve the halo's biggest annoyance News Prime
Formula 1

How to solve the halo's biggest annoyance

Why ageing Hamilton needs to dig deeper than ever News Prime
Formula 1

Why ageing Hamilton needs to dig deeper than ever

Rosberg's 2018 prediction F1 won't want to hear News Prime
Formula 1

Rosberg's 2018 prediction F1 won't want to hear

How can Sirotkin silence the doubters? News Prime
Formula 1

How can Sirotkin silence the doubters?

Why F1 teams' nerves are at an all-time high News Prime
Formula 1

Why F1 teams' nerves are at an all-time high

To the Formula 1 main page
Formula 1 Australian GPFormula 1Australian GPMore events