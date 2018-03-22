How to control F1's spiciest teammate rivalry

Force India COO Otmar Szafnauer has the unenviable task of controlling Formula 1's spiciest line-up, Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon. Stuart Codling took him to Perez's favourite Indian restaurant for a (medium-hot) grilling...

Hot. Few other words can convey so pithily last season's developments at Force India, F1's punchiest equipe. Retina-sizzling livery? Check. Owner fighting extradition to India? Check. Drivers not just at loggerheads in the garage but hitting one another on-track? Check.

As chief operating officer, Szafnauer straddles the line between business and engineering (he's got qualifications in both); Vijay Mallya might own the team, but Szafnauer runs it day-to-day, having fulfilled that beat at Honda and BAR before that, with a brief interregnum during which he developed the forerunner of the official F1 app.