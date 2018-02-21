Force India to wait until testing for 2018 F1 car reveal

Force India will join Toro Rosso in unveiling its Formula 1 2018 car in the Barcelona pitlane on Monday morning, immediately prior to the start of testing, Motorsport.com has learned.

By then, the other eight teams will have either unveiled their actual cars, or released images online.

Force India will use all four of its drivers at the first test, with development driver Nikita Mazepin having the honour of driving the new car first on Monday.

Esteban Ocon, Sergio Perez and reserve driver Nicholas Latifi will all then take turns in the car.

The focus will be exclusively on the race drivers at the second Barcelona test, with only Ocon and Perez featuring.

Speculation continues regarding the team’s plans for a name change, with a company called Force Formula One, without the India reference, having been formed back in November.

More recently, a British newspaper report has linked the team with a takeover involving drinks brand Rich Energy, which has previously backed former British F3 driver Toby Sowery.

Published accounts indicate that the company has a modest turnover and does not have the sort of funds with which to get involved in F1 without other outside investment.

However, a sister company, Rich Energy Racing, was registered back in December.