Footy executive takes top Australian Grand Prix job

The Australian Grand Prix Corporation has landed AFL executive Travis Auld as its new CEO.

Auld will join the AGPC in mid-August as the replacement for Andrew Westacott, who retired from the CEO role at the end of last month.

He arrives from the Australian Football League, the stop sporting code in the country, where he currently holds the role of Executive General Manager Finance, Clubs and Broadcast.

His football career has also included stints as the COO of the Essendon Bombers and the inaugural CEO of the Gold Coast Suns.

Auld was in the frame to land the AFL CEO role, which becomes available at the end of this season, but missed out to Andrew Dillon.

This switch to motor racing will see Auld take charge of both the Formula 1 and MotoGP Australian Grands Prix.

“I am looking forward to leading one of the biggest and best international events in the country," said Auld.

"I want to thank the Victorian Government, specifically the Premier and Sports Minister along with the AGPC Board led by Paul Little for the opportunity to lead the Australian Grand Prix Corporation.

“The possibilities are endless on the back of the extraordinary growth that F1 has experienced globally along with MotoGP going from strength to strength.

"My role is to ensure we deliver two world-class events that are the best possible experience for drivers, riders, teams, and fans from across the globe.”

Victoria's Acting Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events Ben Carroll added: “Travis is a driven leader and is well placed to ensure the AGPC builds on its recent growth to deliver two of the most prestigious motorsport events in Australia.

“I look forward to working with Mr Auld and the AGPC Board to ensure that we continue to deliver the best motor racing events anywhere in the world that bring big benefits to our state.”

“I’d also like to thank Andrew Westacott for his dedicated leadership of the AGPC over the past 11 years – he did an outstanding job.”

Outgoing AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan thanks Auld for his service to the code.

“Trav’s ability to navigate complex scenarios, complimented by his collaborative approach and work ethic has led to many great outcomes for the industry," he said.

"Leading his broad portfolio at the AFL is not an easy role and he has done an extraordinary job. He leaves with the respect and admiration of our team at the AFL and all our key stakeholders.

“On behalf of everyone at the AFL, we thank Trav for his 20-plus years of service to footy and congratulate him on his new role as CEO of the Grand Prix.

"Trav leaves our game having made a lasting impact, and I personally wish to thank him for his leadership, counsel and, importantly, his friendship as a long-standing member of our AFL executive team.”

