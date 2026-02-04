Footage of Daniel Ricciardo's reaction to Max Verstappen taking No. 3 surfaces
Footage has surfaced of Daniel Ricciardo's reaction to seeing Max Verstappen with his no. 3 on his cap for the first time.
The racing no. 3 became part of Ricciardo's branding during his time in Formula 1 from 2011 to 2024. But as Verstappen lost the no. 1 to Lando Norris, who won the 2025 championship, he decided to change to no. 3 in 2026 rather than revert to no. 33, which he held before claiming his first of four consecutive championships in 2021.
As they caught up at the Red Bull Ford launch event in Detroit, Ricciardo pointed to the no. 3 on the Dutchman's cap. "C'est magnifique," the Australian added as they giggled alongside Verstappen's new team-mate Isack Hadjar.
Fans have shared their thoughts on the reaction. "Some actual warmth in that hug. I love to see it," one fan wrote on Reddit, while another added: "I would quite like to have seen a Red Bull PR meme event where DR signs over custody of the number to MV. Following the signature DR hands across a 4ft tall ‘3’ and they do the politicians handshake."
Another fan wrote, "Still the best bromance in F1. I didn't realise how much I needed them hanging out again. Also, Danny looks so much damn happier now. I hope he's finding peace in his life." The duo's friendship was getting a lot of love on the forum site. "I love their friendship," another commented.
Ricciardo recently opened up on handing the racing number over to the four-time champion during an interview with GQ Sports. “I got to see Max recently. The number three thing, it’s quite cool. It’s a cool story for us and also fans of F1, you know, who supported Max and I when we were team-mates," the former driver said.
“When I caught up with Max in Austin and when he mentioned he wanted to take number three, of course, I was very, very happy to say yes, because otherwise I think he would have had to wait one more year. So, it’s a pleasure for me to pass that number on to him now.”
Footage of Daniel Ricciardo's reaction to Max Verstappen taking No. 3 surfaces
