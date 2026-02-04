Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Footage of Daniel Ricciardo's reaction to Max Verstappen taking No. 3 surfaces

Formula 1
Formula 1
Williams launch
Footage of Daniel Ricciardo's reaction to Max Verstappen taking No. 3 surfaces

WEC 2025 BoP Analysis: BMW

WEC
WEC
WEC 2025 BoP Analysis: BMW

America driver Ava Dobson secures American Express F1 Academy seat for 2026

F1 Academy
F1 Academy
Shanghai
America driver Ava Dobson secures American Express F1 Academy seat for 2026

Adrian Newey on 2026 Aston Martin - "I never look at my designs as aggressive"

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya Pre-Season Testing
Adrian Newey on 2026 Aston Martin - "I never look at my designs as aggressive"

How NASCAR is helping USA Luge fight for gold in the Winter Olympics

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
How NASCAR is helping USA Luge fight for gold in the Winter Olympics

Gio Ruggiero set to make NASCAR O'Reilly debut with Joe Gibbs Racing

NASCAR O'Reilly
NASCAR O'Reilly
Daytona
Gio Ruggiero set to make NASCAR O'Reilly debut with Joe Gibbs Racing

Stefano Domenicali sets out F1’s vision for 2026 as Apple TV partnership begins

Formula 1
Formula 1
Williams launch
Stefano Domenicali sets out F1’s vision for 2026 as Apple TV partnership begins

Who is racing in the NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray and what is the format?

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray
Who is racing in the NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray and what is the format?
Formula 1 Williams launch

Footage of Daniel Ricciardo's reaction to Max Verstappen taking No. 3 surfaces

Footage of Daniel Ricciardo reacting warmly to Max Verstappen wearing the no. 3 on his cap has delighted fans

Lydia Mee
Published:
Add as a preferred source
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Daniel Ricciardo, Scuderia AlphaTauri

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Daniel Ricciardo, Scuderia AlphaTauri

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Footage has surfaced of Daniel Ricciardo's reaction to seeing Max Verstappen with his no. 3 on his cap for the first time.

The racing no. 3 became part of Ricciardo's branding during his time in Formula 1 from 2011 to 2024. But as Verstappen lost the no. 1 to Lando Norris, who won the 2025 championship, he decided to change to no. 3 in 2026 rather than revert to no. 33, which he held before claiming his first of four consecutive championships in 2021.

As they caught up at the Red Bull Ford launch event in Detroit, Ricciardo pointed to the no. 3 on the Dutchman's cap. "C'est magnifique," the Australian added as they giggled alongside Verstappen's new team-mate Isack Hadjar.

Fans have shared their thoughts on the reaction. "Some actual warmth in that hug. I love to see it," one fan wrote on Reddit, while another added: "I would quite like to have seen a Red Bull PR meme event where DR signs over custody of the number to MV. Following the signature DR hands across a 4ft tall ‘3’ and they do the politicians handshake."

 

Another fan wrote, "Still the best bromance in F1. I didn't realise how much I needed them hanging out again. Also, Danny looks so much damn happier now. I hope he's finding peace in his life." The duo's friendship was getting a lot of love on the forum site. "I love their friendship," another commented.

Ricciardo recently opened up on handing the racing number over to the four-time champion during an interview with GQ Sports. “I got to see Max recently. The number three thing, it’s quite cool. It’s a cool story for us and also fans of F1, you know, who supported Max and I when we were team-mates," the former driver said.

“When I caught up with Max in Austin and when he mentioned he wanted to take number three, of course, I was very, very happy to say yes, because otherwise I think he would have had to wait one more year. So, it’s a pleasure for me to pass that number on to him now.”

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Adrian Newey on 2026 Aston Martin - "I never look at my designs as aggressive"

Top Comments

More from
Lydia Mee

America driver Ava Dobson secures American Express F1 Academy seat for 2026

F1 Academy
F1 Academy
Shanghai
America driver Ava Dobson secures American Express F1 Academy seat for 2026

Stefano Domenicali sets out F1’s vision for 2026 as Apple TV partnership begins

Formula 1
Formula 1
Williams launch
Stefano Domenicali sets out F1’s vision for 2026 as Apple TV partnership begins

Max Verstappen reveals how he maintains a "super simple" life amid F1 success

Formula 1
Formula 1
Williams launch
Max Verstappen reveals how he maintains a "super simple" life amid F1 success
More from
Daniel Ricciardo

F1 fans lose it as Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo reunite in Red Bull video

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya Pre-Season Testing
F1 fans lose it as Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo reunite in Red Bull video

Daniel Ricciardo announces 2026 Enchanté x Ford Racing collaboration

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya Pre-Season Testing
Daniel Ricciardo announces 2026 Enchanté x Ford Racing collaboration

Daniel Ricciardo goes airborne at Ford’s Raptor Rally in return to racing seat

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya Pre-Season Testing
Daniel Ricciardo goes airborne at Ford’s Raptor Rally in return to racing seat
More from
Red Bull Racing

Christian Horner addresses Alpine rumours as he discusses F1 return

Formula 1
Formula 1
Williams launch
Christian Horner addresses Alpine rumours as he discusses F1 return

George Russell warns of Max Verstappen F1 title threat despite new Red Bull engine

Formula 1
Formula 1
Mercedes launch
George Russell warns of Max Verstappen F1 title threat despite new Red Bull engine

Max Verstappen rules out F1 management role after retirement as he opens up on future

Formula 1
Formula 1
Mercedes launch
Max Verstappen rules out F1 management role after retirement as he opens up on future

Latest news

Footage of Daniel Ricciardo's reaction to Max Verstappen taking No. 3 surfaces

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Williams launch
Footage of Daniel Ricciardo's reaction to Max Verstappen taking No. 3 surfaces

WEC 2025 BoP Analysis: BMW

WEC
WEC WEC
WEC 2025 BoP Analysis: BMW

America driver Ava Dobson secures American Express F1 Academy seat for 2026

F1 Academy
F1AC F1 Academy
Shanghai
America driver Ava Dobson secures American Express F1 Academy seat for 2026

Adrian Newey on 2026 Aston Martin - "I never look at my designs as aggressive"

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya Pre-Season Testing
Adrian Newey on 2026 Aston Martin - "I never look at my designs as aggressive"