Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP / Commentary

Five things we learned from the Bahrain Grand Prix

shares
comments
By:
1h ago

Motorsport Network’s Julia Piquet gives her top five takeaways from Sunday’s Bahrain Grand Prix, round 2 of the 2019 Formula 1 World Championship.

Charles Leclerc looked set for a maiden grand prix win for Ferrari, having become the team's youngest-ever pole winner on Saturday, only for mechanical gremlins to cost him dearly.

Mercedes stole in to grab the glory, and Julia also expands on Renault’s double disaster and Lando Norris’s first points as a McLaren F1 rookie. And how about those new-for-2019 aero regs that are designed to improve the chances of overtaking?

More F1 insights:

Next article
Leclerc's Bahrain GP Ferrari engine problem explained

Previous article

Leclerc's Bahrain GP Ferrari engine problem explained
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Bahrain GP
Drivers Lewis Hamilton Shop Now , Sebastian Vettel Shop Now , Daniel Ricciardo Shop Now , Charles Leclerc
Teams Ferrari Shop Now , Mercedes Shop Now , McLaren Shop Now , Renault F1 Team
Author Charles Bradley
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Alonso: McLaren's 2019 F1 car better "in every aspect" Bahrain April testing
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso: McLaren's 2019 F1 car better "in every aspect"

4h ago
Finding speed in an IndyCar, by ex-F1 racer Marcus Ericsson Article
IndyCar

Finding speed in an IndyCar, by ex-F1 racer Marcus Ericsson

Leclerc's Bahrain GP Ferrari engine problem explained Article
Formula 1

Leclerc's Bahrain GP Ferrari engine problem explained

Latest videos
Five things we learned from the Bahrain Grand Prix 05:13
Formula 1

Five things we learned from the Bahrain Grand Prix

1h ago
The signs that Hamilton has Vettel's number again in 2019 06:46
Formula 1

The signs that Hamilton has Vettel's number again in 2019

5h ago

Shop Our Store
McLaren

McLaren

Shop Now
Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel

Shop Now
Ferrari

Ferrari

Shop Now
Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo

Shop Now
Mercedes

Mercedes

Shop Now
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton

Shop Now

News in depth
Five things we learned from the Bahrain Grand Prix
Formula 1

Five things we learned from the Bahrain Grand Prix

Leclerc's Bahrain GP Ferrari engine problem explained
Formula 1

Leclerc's Bahrain GP Ferrari engine problem explained

Tech verdict: The Bahrain tweaks that kept Mercedes in the game
Formula 1

Tech verdict: The Bahrain tweaks that kept Mercedes in the game

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.