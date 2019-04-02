Five things we learned from the Bahrain Grand Prix
Motorsport Network’s Julia Piquet gives her top five takeaways from Sunday’s Bahrain Grand Prix, round 2 of the 2019 Formula 1 World Championship.
Charles Leclerc looked set for a maiden grand prix win for Ferrari, having become the team's youngest-ever pole winner on Saturday, only for mechanical gremlins to cost him dearly.
Mercedes stole in to grab the glory, and Julia also expands on Renault’s double disaster and Lando Norris’s first points as a McLaren F1 rookie. And how about those new-for-2019 aero regs that are designed to improve the chances of overtaking?
