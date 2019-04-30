Five things we learned from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix
The Azerbaijan Grand Prix was characterised by another case of Mercedes maximising its chances to take first and second, while Ferrari missed out on another opportunity to claw back points.
Charles Leclerc's crash in qualifying ruined his chances, while missing a tow on his attempt to take pole also cost Vettel dearly in the race. Further back, Racing Point excelled and Renault floundered.
Join Julia Piquet as Motorsport Report outlines the five lessons learned from the Baku weekend.
