Five things to look out for in the Chinese Grand Prix
1h ago
Formula 1 celebrates the 1000th world championship race this weekend in China, but there is a lot more at stake than just the honour of winning the landmark race.
With the competitive picture between Mercedes and Ferrari unclear, plus how Red Bull fits into the leading battle still to be determined, there are also questions to be answered further down the field as well as the tight midfield scrap develops.
Julia Piquet is your guide as we pick our five things to look for this weekend as Shanghai hosts the Chinese Grand Prix.
