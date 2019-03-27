Sign in
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP / Commentary

Five things to look out for in the Bahrain Grand Prix

12m ago

Ahead of the second round of the 2019 Formula 1 season taking place in Bahrain, there are a number of key storylines to follow this weekend.

In this video, Motorsport Network's Julia Piquet looks ahead to the race and selects five important themes to follow after the season-opening race in Australia, which was won by Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas.

The Bahrain track is a more traditional F1 layout compared to the street track-nature of Albert Park, so there’s every chance that form throughout the field will fluctuate once again.

