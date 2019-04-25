Five things to look out for in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Ahead of an Azerbaijan Grand Prix that has become of the most unpredictable dates on the Formula 1 calendar, Julia Piquet picks the five main themes to watch for in Baku.
The Mercedes versus Ferrari battle at the front and Red Bull's promising start are considered, as Mercedes holds a commanding lead three races in despite Ferrari having ended testing with the fastest car.
Technical changes are also high up the agenda, with Ferrari upgrades and more front wing innovations throughout the field expected this weekend.
