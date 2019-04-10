Five drivers who show Russell isn't doomed

The Briton's Williams team has been marooned at the back of the grid at the start of 2019, leaving Russell and his teammate Robert Kubica to fight each other.

Russell has outqualified and outraced the returning grand prix winner in each of the two F1 races so far and says his "aspirations are to get the team further up the grid and make the most of sessions that are a bit trickier, maybe mixed conditions, and prove what I can do behind the wheel".

The 21-year-old earned back-to-back titles in GP3 and Formula 2 prior to his F1 graduation but is aware he needs to be patient given Williams's struggle.

"It's quite difficult in Formula 1 from an outside perspective, the fans, or the people watching on TV to fully understand if that driver is doing a good job or not," Russell admitted. "The people who need to know, know exactly how I'm performing."

Fortunately for Russell, there are plenty of examples from this century alone of drivers arriving in F1 in the slowest car and using it as a springboard for greater things.