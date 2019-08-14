Opinion: Five changes that would make F1 better
Aug 14, 2019, 4:16 PM
Former Jordan, Stewart and Jaguar Formula 1 technical chief Gary Anderson is never shy about offering his insight on where the sport has room for improvement.
In his regular Motorsport.com columns, Anderson frequently advocates changes that he feels the championship needs to be truly great – and that it could easily make.
He joins Edd Straw in this video to outline F1's current main problems – starting with the fact that these super-fast cars spend too much time going slowly – and his fixes for them, covering tyres, development rules and more.
