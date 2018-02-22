First image of new Mercedes W09 revealed

The 2018 Mercedes Formula 1 car has hit the track for the first time at Silverstone ahead of its official launch later on Thursday.

Valtteri Bottas headed out in the W09 at a cold and overcast Silverstone, with Mercedes using one of its two filming days to complete a shakedown.

The Finn will carry out a series of laps in the morning before handing over the car to four-time world champion Lewis Hamilton in the afternoon.

Mercedes will officially launch the car with a presentation later on Thursday.

The four-time world champion team will be the sixth F1 team to launch its 2018 challenger, following Haas, Williams, Red Bull, Sauber and Renault.