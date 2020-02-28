Final F1 2020 testing tech updates direct from the track
Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images bring you an update of the best technical images from the Barcelona pitlane and track on the third and final day of the last Formula 1 test of 2020.
Red Bull Racing RB16 front suspension
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Red Bull making suspension changes on the RB16, with the mechanic in the right of the shot holding the pushrod.
Williams FW43
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Williams has introduced a lower downforce rear wing on the last day of the test as they look to evaluate some of their options for the upcoming races. The wing has a spoon shaping which creates more downforce in the central portion of the wing and reduces the drag generated by the tip vortex in the outer sections.
Red Bull Racing RB16 halo ducts
Photo by: Motorsport Images
Red Bull ran with new panels (red arrows) on the side of the halo during the afternoon session on the last day of testing. These panels incorporated some additional cooling ducts, likely placed here for the team to understand how these compromised aerodynamic performance for the additional cooling they offer.
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C39
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Alfa Romeo has trialled this shorter engine cover fin.
Mercedes AMG F1 W11 rear wing
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Mercedes conducted a short trial of this rear wing specification today, which features a single pillar support, rather than the double layout usually favoured. The pillar does away with the swan-neck style design, which looks to give cleaner flow to the underside of the mainplane and also results in an enlarged DRS actuator pod. On top of this, it requires a lower mounting point that wraps around the main exhaust pipe, all-in-all it’s a slightly odd test but certainly not a solution we haven’t seen from them before.
Mercedes F1 AMG W09 rear wing Azerbaijan GP
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
We last saw Mercedes use a single pillar design back in 2018 on its W09.
