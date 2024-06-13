FIA warned the "ship has sailed" for F1 2026 engine tweaks
Formula 1's engine manufacturers have warned "the ship has sailed" on making changes to the power unit regulations for 2026 to improve performance.
Watch: The Future of Formula One - First Look at The 2026 F1 Regulations
Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, in the team principals Press Conference
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Mercedes targeting F1 charge by "bullying" car into being "driver's friend"
Chris Harris on F1: The Canadian GP reminded us why we love this sport
Why Mercedes is treading a fine line with its anti-dive approach
Latest news
WRC champion Rovanpera reveals Le Mans ambition
The turmoil of F1's 2026 rules shift
Jota facing "fastest ever" Porsche rebuild after Le Mans FP2 crash
Palou: Top speed weakness could hinder Cadillac at Le Mans
Prime
The turmoil of F1's 2026 rules shift
Was F1 too pessimistic about the 2024 season?
Were Red Bull's 2024 upgrades really a downgrade?
Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments