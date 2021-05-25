Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 News

FIA to look at IndyCar rule that would have denied Leclerc pole

Co-author:
Christian Nimmervoll

The FIA will look at IndyCar's rule deleting times for drivers who cause red flags in qualifying and deem its suitability for Formula 1 after Charles Leclerc's Monaco crash.

FIA to look at IndyCar rule that would have denied Leclerc pole

Leclerc scored pole position in Monaco on Saturday after topping qualifying, but a crash at the exit of Swimming Pool by the Ferrari driver prevented any drivers from improving on their final runs in Q3.

A rule applied in American series such as IndyCar and IMSA sees any driver causing a red flag in qualifying lose their fastest laptimes.

Despite missing out on the chance to beat Leclerc because of the red flag, Max Verstappen and Valtteri Bottas said after qualifying they saw no reason for F1 to review the rule.

But Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff thought it would be "intelligent" for F1 to give the move some thought, as it would "avoid confusion".

Asked following the race weekend by Motorsport.com if F1 would give any consideration to introducing a similar rule in the future, FIA race director Michael Masi said it would be reviewed as part of his team's regular debriefs.

"Like everything when everything arises, the FIA, Formula 1 and the teams look at everything and consider it on its merits," Masi said.

"Yes, I know the IndyCar rule, which is also a rule in a number of other FIA international series and domestic championships around the world.

"We'll look at it and, together with all of the key stakeholders, determine if it's suitable or not."

Leclerc's crash drew some comparisons to similar incidents at Monaco in 2006 and 2014 when the pole-sitter made a mistake on their final lap, preventing the cars behind from improving.

Michael Schumacher was thrown out of qualifying for parking his car at La Rascasse in 2006 in a deliberate move, while Nico Rosberg's off at Mirabeau in 2014 was cleared by the stewards.

Leclerc made clear after qualifying that he would have done it "a lot more cleverly" had the crash been deliberate, with the damage ultimately preventing him from starting the race.

Suggestions it was a deliberate move were not made by anyone of any substance, with the paddock accepting it had been a genuine error.

Masi revealed that race control did quickly look at the incident when it happened, but found it was "quite clear" that Leclerc had made a mistake at Turn 15.

"Having looked it, looked at the data and also listening to the team communication, I don't think any driver would go out there to severely damage their car to that degree, in any circumstance, because of the consequences that may arise out of that," Masi said.

How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle Prime

How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle

With overtaking at a premium on the streets of Monte Carlo, strategy becomes an even more vital weapon in the Formula 1 fight. And as margins between teams continue to shrink, this year’s Monaco Grand Prix demonstrated why an ace strategy trumps all – and can even allow a mid-pack runner to beat a world championship protagonist.

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
Monaco Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Monaco Grand Prix driver ratings

It wasn't just the famous casinos which made it an expensive return to Monaco for several Formula 1 teams, as drivers stepped over the limits defined by the unforgiving armco barriers. Those with unmarked machinery fared best come raceday, but only one driver earns a maximum score in our driver ratings

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race Prime

The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race

As several opportunities to enliven the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix failed to materialise, Max Verstappen took full advantage and romped to a comfortable victory. Now atop of the Formula 1 drivers' standings, the Red Bull driver will be one of few glad of the woes that robbed him of meaningful competition

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile Prime

The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile

When talented Formula 1 engineers start to think about retiring or taking up other interests, it creates headaches for their current employers when rival teams come sniffing. This, as STUART CODLING explains, could answer what was behind the planned Mercedes engineering management reshuffle

Formula 1
May 23, 2021
Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher Prime

Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher

The Haas boss puts his hands behind his head, then leans back in his chair to think, as he’s tasked by Oleg Karpov to describe his new German driver using three adjectives. “Focused,” he says, returning to his initial sitting position, before adding: “Hard worker. It’s not an adjective, but I can use that, huh?”

Formula 1
May 22, 2021
How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Prime

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Fernando Alonso's return to Formula 1 in 2021 with Alpine has so far not reached the heights that made him a legend, but there's no doubting his status and ultimate target. After his outstanding exploits away from the grand prix scene, the Spaniard opens up on his driving performance level, F1's future and how he's really viewing his comeback - and in doing so reveals just what he really brings to motorsport's top tier

Formula 1
May 21, 2021
Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's in the Monaco mix Prime

Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's in the Monaco mix

Ferrari topped the opening practice times for the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix on Thursday, which raised expectations it could finally be a factor for Formula 1 victory once again. But is that a step too far? Here's how the hidden data the teams have collected so far shows both good and bad signs for the Scuderia

Formula 1
May 20, 2021
Why McLaren's special Monaco livery is such a hit Prime

Why McLaren's special Monaco livery is such a hit

McLaren's decision to run a one-off Gulf livery for the Monaco Grand Prix brought much in the way of praise, along with suggestions that Formula 1 could take a leaf from NASCAR's book and run throwback liveries at future Monte Carlo visits. But perhaps it's that one-off nature that has made McLaren's new paintjob so popular...

Formula 1
May 20, 2021

