Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Previous Next
Formula 1 / British GP / Breaking news

FIA takes action to stop drivers abusing track limits at Club

shares
comments
FIA takes action to stop drivers abusing track limits at Club
Adam Cooper
By: Adam Cooper
Jul 6, 2018, 10:20 PM

The FIA is to address the issue of track limits at Silverstone's Club Corner by adding an extra kerb on the outside of the corner overnight.

During Friday's practice for the British Grand Prix, many Formula 1 drivers blatantly ran wide on to the run-off area in the course of a normal flying lap.

Usually the FIA is only concerned about such behaviour when drivers are deemed to have gained an advantage. While that was not the case on Friday, it was felt that it could become an issue over the course of the weekend, especially in qualifying, if drivers are allowed to take extreme lines.

A 25m section of 50mm high “speed-bump” kerbing, similar to those used in Turns 1 and 3 in Austria last week, is to be laid overnight on the exit of Club. It will be placed around 1.5m back from the white line.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14
Yellow "speed-bump" kerbing used in Austria

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Drivers were told about the new kerb by race director Charlie Whiting at Friday’s drivers’ briefing, and while there were suggestions from some that it might be better to wait for next year, the idea was generally accepted as a sensible one.

“Of course, as a driver I used all the track I could and nobody told me anything,” said Silverstone F1 rookie Pierre Gasly. “As nobody told me anything then of course I keep going wide. For tomorrow, I think it’s a little bit more fair for everyone.

“If someone will tell me I’m guilty I’ll say, ‘Yes,’ because I was going completely out, because it’s lap time and you want to go as fast as you can. It’s a way to make it a bit more fair between everyone and it’s probably a good idea.”

Next Formula 1 article
Montreal pits demolished as building work begins

Previous article

Montreal pits demolished as building work begins

Next article

British GP: Latest F1 tech updates, direct from the garages

British GP: Latest F1 tech updates, direct from the garages

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event British GP
Location Silverstone
Author Adam Cooper
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism

Jul 30, 2018

Latest videos
A closer look at the F1 2018 game 02:31
Formula 1

A closer look at the F1 2018 game

Red Bull and Renault schism opens again 02:01
Formula 1

Red Bull and Renault schism opens again

News in depth
Latest F1 tech updates in post-Hungarian GP testing
Formula 1

Latest F1 tech updates in post-Hungarian GP testing

Strategy Report: How wet qualifying opened the door for Mercedes
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How wet qualifying opened the door for Mercedes

Vandoorne: Hungary shows things
Formula 1

Vandoorne: Hungary shows things "back to normal"

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.