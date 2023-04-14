FIA sets date for review of Sainz's Australian GP penalty
Formula 1's ruling body, the FIA, has announced that a virtual hearing into Ferrari's request for a right of review over Carlos Sainz's penalty in the Australian GP will take place on Tuesday 18 April.
Ferrari made the request after Sainz was docked five seconds following his collision with Fernando Alonso after the final grid restart in Melbourne.
The contact between the two Spaniards was one of several incidents that occurred at the restart and which led to the third red flag of the race.
Sainz received the penalty before the resumption for a one-lap run to the chequered flag behind the safety car.
Because the field was bunched together – and rivals knew to stay as close as possible – he tumbled from fourth to 12th in the final order.
Sainz and his team boss Fred Vasseur were both frustrated that the penalty was given without the stewards hearing from the drivers concerned, especially as the incident took place so close to the end and did not impact the podium positions.
The team launched the right of review process in an attempt to get the penalty rescinded.
Ferrari will first have to prove that it can produce a "significant and relevant new element" that was not available to the stewards at the time before the process continues with an analysis of that evidence.
The FIA noted on Friday: "The stewards of the 2023 Australian Grand Prix have received a letter from Nikolas Tombazis, single-seater director of the FIA, attaching a petition by competitor Scuderia Ferrari dated 6th April 2023 under Article 14 of the FIA International Sporting Code ("Petition"), seeking a review of the stewards decision n°46 made within the framework of the 2023 Australian Grand Prix and requesting that the Stewards 'consider such request and to make a determination whether or not a significant and relevant new element exists (Article 14.3 of the Code) in relation to the decision/incident.'"
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari
Photo by: Ferrari
It added: "The driver(s) and team representative(s) are required to report to the stewards for a virtual hearing to be held on 18th April 2023 at 0800 CET in relation to the petition."
Other teams with an interest in the outcome are allowed to participate in the process.
If Sainz gets his fourth place back, the drivers classified behind him – Lance Stroll, Sergio Perez, Lando Norris, Nico Hulkenberg, Oscar Piastri, Zhou Guanyu and Yuki Tsunoda – would all drop back a place and lose points.
"The process is that first, they will have a look on our petition to see if they can re-open the case," said Vasseur last week.
"And then we'll have a second hearing a bit later, with the same stewards or the stewards of the next meeting, about the decision itself.
"What we can expect is at least to have an open discussion with them, and also for the good of the sport to avoid to have this kind of decision when you have three cases on the same corner, and not the same decision.
"The biggest frustration was from Carlos, and you heard it on the radio, to not have a hearing.
"Because the case was very special, and in this case, I think it would have made sense considering that it was the race was over, it was not affecting the podium, to have a hearing, as Gasly and Ocon had."
Related video
Domenicali hints at increased entry costs for new F1 teams
Domenicali: Brad Pitt F1 movie will be "quite invasive"
Ferrari decides against F1 B-spec concept change for 2023 car
Ferrari decides against F1 B-spec concept change for 2023 car Ferrari decides against F1 B-spec concept change for 2023 car
Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP F1 penalty
Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP F1 penalty Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP F1 penalty
Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries
Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries
The Ferrari optimism over its “worst-ever” start to an F1 season
The Ferrari optimism over its “worst-ever” start to an F1 season The Ferrari optimism over its “worst-ever” start to an F1 season
Vasseur: Ferrari F1 has to understand Red Bull's "mega big DRS effect"
Vasseur: Ferrari F1 has to understand Red Bull's "mega big DRS effect" Vasseur: Ferrari F1 has to understand Red Bull's "mega big DRS effect"
Why Ferrari isn't changing its 2023 F1 car concept to copy Red Bull
Why Ferrari isn't changing its 2023 F1 car concept to copy Red Bull Why Ferrari isn't changing its 2023 F1 car concept to copy Red Bull
Latest news
IndyCar at Long Beach: Start time, how to watch, entry list, etc.
IndyCar at Long Beach: Start time, how to watch, entry list, etc. IndyCar at Long Beach: Start time, how to watch, entry list, etc.
Chase Elliott to return to NASCAR competition this weekend
Chase Elliott to return to NASCAR competition this weekend Chase Elliott to return to NASCAR competition this weekend
Bell hoping to build extensive NASCAR playoff resume
Bell hoping to build extensive NASCAR playoff resume Bell hoping to build extensive NASCAR playoff resume
Detroit GP IndyCar stars to receive Shinola watches
Detroit GP IndyCar stars to receive Shinola watches Detroit GP IndyCar stars to receive Shinola watches
How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet
How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet
Why Ferrari isn't changing its 2023 F1 car concept to copy Red Bull
Why Ferrari isn't changing its 2023 F1 car concept to copy Red Bull Why Ferrari isn't changing its 2023 F1 car concept to copy Red Bull
Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated
Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated
How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep
How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep
The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career
The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career
Why Verstappen 'quit threat' over F1 sprints isn't rooted in reality
Why Verstappen 'quit threat' over F1 sprints isn't rooted in reality Why Verstappen 'quit threat' over F1 sprints isn't rooted in reality
How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023
How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023 How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023
Should the Australian GP have been restarted after Magnussen's crash?
Should the Australian GP have been restarted after Magnussen's crash? Should the Australian GP have been restarted after Magnussen's crash?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.