FIA reveals six F1 engine suppliers signed up for 2026

F1 is set to debut its next generation of power units in 2026, placing a heavy emphasis on the use of sustainable fuels and greater electric power in a bid for improved sustainability whilst not impacting the on-track spectacle.

Talks with both existing and potential new manufacturers have been ongoing for some time regarding the regulations, but the FIA revealed on Friday that six parties have completed their registration.

This includes Audi, who announced back in September that it would be entering F1 for the first time in 2026 as an engine supplier to Sauber, and Red Bull Ford, whose partnership was also revealed on Friday.

Although Honda's existing relationship with Red Bull will come to an end in 2026, the Japanese manufacturer has also signed up for the cycle that runs from 2026 to 2030 – despite not having an affiliation with a team in place.

It means that with the existing power unit suppliers, the registered companies are:

Alpine Racing

Audi

Ferrari S.p.A.

Honda Racing Corporation

Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains Ltd.

Red Bull Ford

"These companies will supply the next generation of Formula 1 Power Unit set out in the 2026 FIA Formula 1 Sporting and Technical PU regulations that are published on the FIA website," adds the statement from the FIA.

"The confirmation that there will be six Power Unit manufacturers competing in Formula 1 from 2026 is testament to the strength of the championship and the robust technical regulations that have been diligently created by the FIA in close collaboration with Formula 1 and the Power Unit manufacturers," said FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

"The Power Unit is at the forefront of technological innovation, making the future of Formula 1 more sustainable while maintaining the spectacular racing.

"I am grateful for the confidence of world-leading automotive manufacturers demonstrated by their commitment to Formula 1."

The growth in manufacturer interest comes at a time when F1 has been enjoying a global boom, particularly in the United States, and other parties are known to be interested in a future entry.

General Motors announced plans to embark on an F1 partnership with Andretti Global at the start of January, but revealed their initial plan - if granted a place on the grid - would be to collaborate with an existing engine manufacturer.

Porsche was also heavily involved in talks with Red Bull about a possible partnership that would see the German manufacturer design its own engine, only for negotiations to break down over the summer.