Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / McLaren: Getting to grips with Mercedes engine key ahead of new F1 rules
Formula 1 News

FIA perhaps too lenient with F1 team criticisms, says Todt

By:

Outgoing FIA president Jean Todt suggests motor racing's governing body may have been too lenient in the way it has allowed Formula 1 drivers and teams to criticise its decisions.

FIA perhaps too lenient with F1 team criticisms, says Todt

Amid an increased scrutiny over the governing body's actions in the wake of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix safety car controversy, the FIA has found itself having to defend its corner over what happened at the weekend.

And Mercedes in particular has been especially outspoken in believing that what took place through the decisions of F1 race director Michael Masi was just part of a wider failure by the FIA in applying consistent application of the rules.

Team boss Toto Wolff said: "I would have wished for more consistent decision making that could have avoided many of the controversies throughout the year. But the last one was just a decision that had the biggest impact and, from a sporting perspective, a catastrophic impact because it decided the world championship."

This season also witnessed Red Bull team principal Christian Horner say the sport missed the late F1 race director Charlie Whiting, as he suggested some conversations with Masi felt like something from the 'souk' at times.

But Todt, who is leaving his position after 12 years in charge of the FIA, has suggested that F1 should look at the way that other sports have a zero-tolerance approach to any slating of the regulations.

In particular, he cites the 10-match ban that Lyon football club president Jean-Michel Aulas has been handed down for threatening a referee in a bid to get a game restarted.

Todt said: "I was reading today in the French sport magazine, L'Equipe, the president of the Lyon Football Club, which is one of the most important teams.

"He has been forbidden for 10 games, because he spoke badly about the referee. So maybe we have been too permissive, you know."

While Todt accepts that F1 has always operated in a way to ensure input from teams, the FIA and the commercial rights holder, he thinks there is a line that needs to be drawn over what behaviour is acceptable.

Jean Todt, President, FIA

Jean Todt, President, FIA

Photo by: Erik Junius

"I feel it is important to have a dialogue between the governing body, between the teams, between the drivers, between the commercial rights holders. But it should not go against us.

"I was watching the race [in Abu Dhabi] and you see Max, after the first corner, when Lewis took him on the right side. He said, 'I am persecuted'. And I mean, he is not, nobody is, you know, but it's perception.

"In the heat of the action, I mean, you have your own feeling. But on the other side, you have the race director, you have the stewards, and you have a lot of organisation. And are we perfect? We're not perfect."

As a result of the controversy over the Abu Dhabi GP safety car restart, Todt has proposed the FIA sets up a commission to look at the events of the F1 finale and see what improvements can be made to the rules in the future.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

McLaren: Getting to grips with Mercedes engine key ahead of new F1 rules
Previous article

McLaren: Getting to grips with Mercedes engine key ahead of new F1 rules
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Todt: Mercedes deserved "more reward" for 2021 season
Formula 1

Todt: Mercedes deserved "more reward" for 2021 season

Red Bull eyes early Verstappen F1 contract extension
Formula 1

Red Bull eyes early Verstappen F1 contract extension

Why the FIA can't bury its head in the sand over Abu Dhabi F1 fallout Abu Dhabi GP Prime
Formula 1

Why the FIA can't bury its head in the sand over Abu Dhabi F1 fallout

Latest news

FIA perhaps too lenient with F1 team criticisms, says Todt
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA perhaps too lenient with F1 team criticisms, says Todt

McLaren: Getting to grips with Mercedes engine key ahead of new F1 rules
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren: Getting to grips with Mercedes engine key ahead of new F1 rules

Todt: Mercedes deserved "more reward" for 2021 season
Formula 1 Formula 1

Todt: Mercedes deserved "more reward" for 2021 season

Red Bull eyes early Verstappen F1 contract extension
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull eyes early Verstappen F1 contract extension

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ten moments that tipped the 2021 F1 world title in Verstappen's favour Prime

Ten moments that tipped the 2021 F1 world title in Verstappen's favour

With drama from start to finish, the 2021 Formula 1 season was the best in a decade - some might say ever. Motorsport.com presents the 10 pivotal chapters which decided how the season turned out as it did and culminated in its controversial conclusion in Abu Dhabi

Formula 1
21 h
Why the FIA can't bury its head in the sand over Abu Dhabi F1 fallout Prime

Why the FIA can't bury its head in the sand over Abu Dhabi F1 fallout

Despite the controversial end to 2021's Formula 1 season finale in Abu Dhabi, the FIA backed race director Michael Masi's actions - which ultimately yielded a first world title for Max Verstappen. However, with even Red Bull upset about stewarding inconsistencies, the FIA must be proactive and improve how it runs races.

Formula 1
Dec 15, 2021
How Abu Dhabi’s finale helped F1 transcend its normal news cycle Prime

How Abu Dhabi’s finale helped F1 transcend its normal news cycle

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix's final few laps elevated the 2021 Formula 1 finale from a run-of-the-mill formality for Lewis Hamilton to a last-second title triumph for Max Verstappen. But although the FIA's late-race decisions plunged the race's end into controversy, it sent shockwaves beyond F1's usual reach in the media

Formula 1
Dec 14, 2021
The call Masi should have made in F1's dramatic finale Prime

The call Masi should have made in F1's dramatic finale

OPINION: The 2021 Formula 1 season finale was the campaign in microcosm – packed with thrills and controversy. But it lacked integrity, even when there was an option for officials to maintain it. The championship, its worthy champion, his defeated rival and the rest of the competitors and its fans deserve better

Formula 1
Dec 14, 2021
Oscar Piastri: The F1 junior that has run out of places to prove himself Prime

Oscar Piastri: The F1 junior that has run out of places to prove himself

The dominant force of the junior single-seater ranks finds himself without a drive for 2022, but it isn’t stopping Oscar Piastri from plotting his path to the top. With Alpine potentially set for a driver dilemma for 2023, the newly-crowned Formula 2 champion is ready and waiting for his F1 shot.

FIA F2
Dec 14, 2021
The factors that enabled Verstappen's Abu Dhabi triumph Prime

The factors that enabled Verstappen's Abu Dhabi triumph

Max Verstappen won the 2021 Formula 1 world championship in a thrilling final lap showdown with Lewis Hamilton in Abu Dhabi, the Red Bull man's new tyres leaving his Mercedes rival defenceless. Here we look at all the key factors that allowed Verstappen to win a dramatic finale

Formula 1
Dec 13, 2021
The 17k investment proving its enduring F1 worth Prime

The 17k investment proving its enduring F1 worth

Initially controversial owing to its effect on Formula 1 car aesthetics and weight, the halo has earned acceptance since its 2018 introduction. PAT SYMONDS looks at the creation of a lifesaver

Formula 1
Dec 12, 2021
How the third iteration of an F1 conqueror slipped McLaren from its perch Prime

How the third iteration of an F1 conqueror slipped McLaren from its perch

The McLaren MP4-15 was a silver arrow too often wreathed in smoke during the 2000 Formula 1 season. Millennial angst or over-reach in the engine bay? STUART CODLING examines the championship challenger that provoked a changing of the guard at McLaren

Formula 1
Dec 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.