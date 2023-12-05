Subscribe
Formula 1
News

FIA opens compliance investigation into potential Wolff conflict of interest

Mercedes Formula 1 boss Toto Wolff and wife Susie are under investigation by the FIA Compliance department for a potential conflict of interest.

Jonathan Noble
Author Jonathan Noble
Updated
Mohammed bin Sulayem, President, FIA, with Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG

The dramatic development comes after the FIA felt it needed to act on complaints from F1 team principals regarding the activities of the couple.

Toto Wolff is the team principal of Mercedes, while Susie is managing director of the F1 Academy, which is run by F1's commercial rights holders.

It is understood there have been concerns that the pair are privy to information that would not normally be available in regular channels, which could therefore be viewed as a conflict of interest.

The suggestion is that Toto Wolff has access to confidential knowledge about the activities of FOM, which rival team bosses do not have, while Susie is well briefed on team principal discussions which can be of use to FOM.

This has prompted worries that supposedly secret conversations at team principal level could be being passed on to F1's senior management.

A report in BusinessF1 magazine suggested that a comment Wolff made in a recent team principal meeting, based on information that could only have come from FOM, acted as the trigger point for other bosses to complain.

While rival teams have not voiced concerns about the situation in public, it is understood that FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has been lobbied about there being a potential conflict of interest.

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes AMG, arrives into the paddock with Susie Wolff

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes AMG, arrives into the paddock with Susie Wolff

In response to that, Ben Sulayem has asked the FIA Compliance Department to investigate.

A statement from the FIA on Tuesday, which did not mention any names, said: "The FIA is aware of media speculation centred on the allegation of information of a confidential nature being passed to an F1 team principal from a member of FOM personnel. The FIA Compliance Department is looking into the matter."

Susie Wolff was appointed managing director of the F1 Academy in March this year having most recently served as team principal and latterly CEO for the Venturi Formula E squad between 2018 and 2022.

Founder of the Dare To Be Different initiative, a programme conceived to boost female participation in motorsport, the Scot has since been a keynote speaker at major conferences such as the 2023 Pendulum Summit in Dublin.

In her capacity as managing director of F1 Academy, Wolff reports directly to F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Previous article Madrid closing in on F1 grand prix deal from 2026
Next article F1 says allegations of Wolff wrongdoing are “wrong”
Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
F1’s wheel cover tests to resume next year after teams seek delay

F1’s wheel cover tests to resume next year after teams seek delay

Formula 1

F1’s wheel cover tests to resume next year after teams seek delay F1’s wheel cover tests to resume next year after teams seek delay

Marko: Tension and money prevent Hamilton/Verstappen F1 line-up

Marko: Tension and money prevent Hamilton/Verstappen F1 line-up

Formula 1

Marko: Tension and money prevent Hamilton/Verstappen F1 line-up Marko: Tension and money prevent Hamilton/Verstappen F1 line-up

Hamilton interview: How Mercedes lost and found its Northern Star in 2023

Hamilton interview: How Mercedes lost and found its Northern Star in 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Hamilton interview: How Mercedes lost and found its Northern Star in 2023 Hamilton interview: How Mercedes lost and found its Northern Star in 2023

Mercedes
More from
Mercedes
Mercedes rejects “unsubstantiated allegations” against Wolff

Mercedes rejects “unsubstantiated allegations” against Wolff

Formula 1
Abu Dhabi Post-Season Testing

Mercedes rejects “unsubstantiated allegations” against Wolff Mercedes rejects “unsubstantiated allegations” against Wolff

F1 says allegations of Wolff wrongdoing are “wrong”

F1 says allegations of Wolff wrongdoing are “wrong”

Formula 1

F1 says allegations of Wolff wrongdoing are “wrong” F1 says allegations of Wolff wrongdoing are “wrong”

Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy

Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy

Latest news

Alex Marquez was blocked by Yamaha from joining SRT in MotoGP

Alex Marquez was blocked by Yamaha from joining SRT in MotoGP

MGP MotoGP

Alex Marquez was blocked by Yamaha from joining SRT in MotoGP Alex Marquez was blocked by Yamaha from joining SRT in MotoGP

How a lost Lotus that could have revolutionised Can-Am finally came to life

How a lost Lotus that could have revolutionised Can-Am finally came to life

Prime
Prime
Misc General

How a lost Lotus that could have revolutionised Can-Am finally came to life How a lost Lotus that could have revolutionised Can-Am finally came to life

McLaren F1 team ready to help Norris stop being so harsh on himself

McLaren F1 team ready to help Norris stop being so harsh on himself

F1 Formula 1

McLaren F1 team ready to help Norris stop being so harsh on himself McLaren F1 team ready to help Norris stop being so harsh on himself

WRC to adopt new points system to spice up rallies

WRC to adopt new points system to spice up rallies

WRC WRC

WRC to adopt new points system to spice up rallies WRC to adopt new points system to spice up rallies

The two sides of F1’s next big rules row

The two sides of F1’s next big rules row

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The two sides of F1’s next big rules row The two sides of F1’s next big rules row

The ways F1 can help solve burnout in 2024's 24-race marathon

The ways F1 can help solve burnout in 2024's 24-race marathon

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi Post-Season Testing

The ways F1 can help solve burnout in 2024's 24-race marathon The ways F1 can help solve burnout in 2024's 24-race marathon

Why a forgettable Ferrari was important in its F1 revamp

Why a forgettable Ferrari was important in its F1 revamp

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why a forgettable Ferrari was important in its F1 revamp Why a forgettable Ferrari was important in its F1 revamp

The forgotten aspect of improving F1 engine efficiency 

The forgotten aspect of improving F1 engine efficiency 

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The forgotten aspect of improving F1 engine efficiency  The forgotten aspect of improving F1 engine efficiency 

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe