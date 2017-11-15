FIA, F1 to discuss security "at all events" after Brazil attacks

The FIA and Formula 1 chiefs will discuss security at events in the next meeting of the World Motor Sport Council following the repeated attacks during the Brazilian Grand Prix weekend.

At least three robbery attempts were reported on F1 and FIA personnel during the Interlagos event, leading to Pirelli cancelling its planned two-day test at the circuit this week.

The ruling body said it has requested F1's commercial rights holder to collate reports concerning the attacks.

The reports will be presented to the members of WMSC during its next meeting on December 6.

"In the continued spirit of positive collaboration with Formula 1, the Council will then discuss the ways in which a more consistent and effective security procedure can be applied at all events of the FIA Formula One World Championship," said the FIA.

"The findings will also be shared with other FIA championship organisers to maximise the positive impact this can have across all motor sport.

"Security is a cooperative effort, and the FIA will seek to work closely with Formula 1 and all its stakeholders to maintain a safe environment for everyone working at or visiting Formula 1 events."