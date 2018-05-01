FIA eyes further changes to boost F1 overtaking

The FIA is looking at a raft of further changes in Formula 1 to help boost overtaking, following official confirmation of new aerodynamic rules for 2019 to improve the racing.

As revealed by Motorsport.com earlier, the F1 Commission has backed modifications to the technical regulations for next year to help allow cars to follow each other more closely.

The revisions include a simplified front wing with a larger span and low outwash potential, a simplified front brake duct with no winglets, plus a wider and deeper rear wing that will make DRS more effective.

Although only a minority of teams were understood to have backed the new rules, F1’s rules making process means that there was enough support from representatives of the FIA and F1’s Commercial Rights Holders to push the changes through.

A statement issued by the FIA said: “Following a presentation made to the F1 teams at the Bahrain Grand Prix regarding proposals aimed at promoting closer racing and more overtaking in the Formula 1 World Championship, the Strategy Group, the F1 Commission and the World Motor Sport Council today approved a number of regulation changes for the 2019 season.

“Today’s vote follows an intense period of research into the FIA’s initial proposals, which were made with the support of the F1 Commercial Rights Holder, conducted by a majority of the F1 teams.

"These studies indicated the strong likelihood of a positive impact on racing and overtaking within F1 and as such have now been ratified for implementation in 2019.”

A more wider overhaul of F1’s cars is being planned for 2021, but in the meantime the governing body has hinted about other changes too.

“In addition to the aerodynamic changes ratified today, the FIA is continuing to evaluate a range of other measures aimed at encouraging closer racing and boosting overtaking in F1,” it added.