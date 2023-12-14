Subscribe
Formula 1
News

FIA should have cancelled 2008 Singapore GP F1 result, says Todt

Former FIA president Jean Todt has backed Felipe Massa’s claims that the result of the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix should have been cancelled when suspicions of wrongdoing first emerged.

Jonathan Noble
Author Jonathan Noble
Updated
Nelson Piquet Jr., Renault F1 Team R28 crashes into the wall

Massa has begun a legal process to see if there are grounds to get the outcome of the 2008 Formula 1 world championship overturned because of the events that took place in the Singapore race.

The Brazilian feels that the FIA became aware of Nelson Piquet Jr's deliberate crash in enough time for action to have been taken and get the result scrapped before the F1 title was officially awarded.

The points that title rival Lewis Hamilton took over Massa in that Singapore race ultimately proved the difference between them in the championship that year. If the results were declared null and void, then Massa would be champion.

But with the FIA Statues declaring that results are set in stone at the end of this year, there appear to be limited options for Massa to try to get the outcome of that year's title chase changed.

Todt became president of the FIA shortly after the controversy over the Singapore matter had been dealt with, as the decision was made to keep the result in place because it was felt that race winner Fernando Alonso had not been aware of the plot hatched by his Renault team.

Speaking to L'Equipe, Todt said that the circumstances surrounding the case were unique because the cheating only emerged a long time after events.

"This case is special," he said. "There was proven cheating that we only found out about later. The rule at the FIA has always been that the results must be ratified by December 31, and that we never go back on them.

Felipe Massa and Jean Todt, former president, FIA, in the paddock

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar

Felipe Massa and Jean Todt, former president, FIA, in the paddock

"For this Singapore case, the facts were only revealed a year later, and the sanctions imposed by the FIA before my arrival were cancelled by the Paris Judicial Court."

However, reflecting on more recent revelations that then FIA president Max Mosley and F1 race director Charlie Whiting knew about the situation ahead of that year's F1 finale in Brazil, Todt suggests that things should have been handled differently.

"According to Bernie Ecclestone, Max Mosley, my predecessor, and Charlie Whiting, [F1] race director, were in the know from the beginning," added Todt.

"When I was president of the FIA, I was not informed of this. Discovering that the federation knew the truth before this famous December 31 could indeed change things.

"Unfortunately, Charlie and Max have passed away. In hindsight, well, we should have asked for the race to be cancelled.

"The completely new fact, if it is true and verifiable, is that the regulator who made the championship official knew [about what happened]."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Previous article Todt hits back at Ben Sulayem’s criticisms of his FIA leadership
Next article Ranking the top 10 Formula 1 drivers of 2023
Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
FIA opens up on "unsustainable" deficit it has been fighting to cut

FIA opens up on "unsustainable" deficit it has been fighting to cut

Formula 1

FIA opens up on "unsustainable" deficit it has been fighting to cut FIA opens up on "unsustainable" deficit it has been fighting to cut

Red Bull: 20kg weight purge for "cut and shut" RB19 was key to F1 2023 dominance

Red Bull: 20kg weight purge for "cut and shut" RB19 was key to F1 2023 dominance

Formula 1

Red Bull: 20kg weight purge for "cut and shut" RB19 was key to F1 2023 dominance Red Bull: 20kg weight purge for "cut and shut" RB19 was key to F1 2023 dominance

Why a 2001 decision is at the root of current FIA v FOM tensions

Why a 2001 decision is at the root of current FIA v FOM tensions

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why a 2001 decision is at the root of current FIA v FOM tensions Why a 2001 decision is at the root of current FIA v FOM tensions

Latest news

FIA opens up on "unsustainable" deficit it has been fighting to cut

FIA opens up on "unsustainable" deficit it has been fighting to cut

F1 Formula 1

FIA opens up on "unsustainable" deficit it has been fighting to cut FIA opens up on "unsustainable" deficit it has been fighting to cut

Red Bull completes first F1 pitstop in total darkness

Red Bull completes first F1 pitstop in total darkness

F1 Formula 1

Red Bull completes first F1 pitstop in total darkness Red Bull completes first F1 pitstop in total darkness

Interview: How F1 sponsorship reflects the changing face of the audience

Interview: How F1 sponsorship reflects the changing face of the audience

F1 Formula 1
News

Interview: How F1 sponsorship reflects the changing face of the audience Interview: How F1 sponsorship reflects the changing face of the audience

Red Bull: 20kg weight purge for "cut and shut" RB19 was key to F1 2023 dominance

Red Bull: 20kg weight purge for "cut and shut" RB19 was key to F1 2023 dominance

F1 Formula 1

Red Bull: 20kg weight purge for "cut and shut" RB19 was key to F1 2023 dominance Red Bull: 20kg weight purge for "cut and shut" RB19 was key to F1 2023 dominance

The narrative sweeps that defined F1's 2023 campaign of dominance

The narrative sweeps that defined F1's 2023 campaign of dominance

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The narrative sweeps that defined F1's 2023 campaign of dominance The narrative sweeps that defined F1's 2023 campaign of dominance

When F1's heavy-handed charm offensive has left a bad taste

When F1's heavy-handed charm offensive has left a bad taste

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

When F1's heavy-handed charm offensive has left a bad taste When F1's heavy-handed charm offensive has left a bad taste

Why a 2001 decision is at the root of current FIA v FOM tensions

Why a 2001 decision is at the root of current FIA v FOM tensions

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why a 2001 decision is at the root of current FIA v FOM tensions Why a 2001 decision is at the root of current FIA v FOM tensions

Ranking the top 10 Formula 1 drivers of 2023

Ranking the top 10 Formula 1 drivers of 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Ranking the top 10 Formula 1 drivers of 2023 Ranking the top 10 Formula 1 drivers of 2023

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe